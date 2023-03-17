Niantic has good news coming after that Pokémon Go Elite Raid blunder

When Niantic announced Elite Raids were returning to Pokémon Go, with the first two being Regidrago and Regieleki, the initial reaction from players was mainly disappointment. They weren’t enthusiastic about them and mainly feared that it would be hard to find others to raid with in less popular areas.

Not only did their fears come true, but technical issues ruined the event. Some players kept getting kicked out of raids, while others couldn’t catch anything due to crashes.

Niantic confirmed they were aware of it at the time, and after seeing how many players were affected throughout the week, they’ve promised plans to make amends are in the works. “We apologize for this weekend’s Elite Raid issues and the impact they had on your experience. We’re planning a way to make it up to trainers all over the world, especially those in the GMT +13 time zone. Please stay tuned for details.”

We’re planning a way to make it up to Trainers all over the world, especially those in the GMT +13 time zone. Please stay tuned for details. pic.twitter.com/JFJhH6vryC — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 16, 2023

Given how frustrating it was to miss out, even though some felt the rewards were lackluster, those who were affected will be eager to find out how Niantic plans to make things right.

Perhaps there could be something special on the cards, although people aren’t getting their hopes up. Still, something is better than nothing, and hopefully, something positive comes out of it.

The debacle adds to the dissatisfaction directed at Niantic and their decision-making, with some even going as far as saying it’s made them less optimistic about Pokémon Go’s future.