Pokémon Go players remain wary about future of game following new advertising from Niantic

Niantic just introduced a new marketing strategy for its various in-game bundles that players can purchase within Pokémon Go and fans aren’t particularly sure this is the best tactic to employ following multiple months of dissatisfaction with the developers.

A tweet from Niantic today acted as an advertisement for a new bundle purchasable within the store known as the “Special Box,” which players can purchase for 550 Poké Coins. Within this box, players will receive Incenses, Poké Balls, Lucky Eggs, and a Team Medallion, which can be used to change the Team players are a part of. This item normally costs 1,000 Poké Coins, but this is the first time it has been included in a bundle.

Do you want to take on Gyms this Season with friends on a different team?



For 550 coins, not only will you be able to switch teams, but you’ll also get a pile of items to help you on your adventures with your new teammates! https://t.co/wZoBMqIbt6 pic.twitter.com/QNbeXkkUZ6 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 1, 2023

While the deal for these items could be worth it for most casual and hardcore players, players are concerned that this is going to start a negative trend in which Niantic uses its social media platforms primarily to promote these in-game bundles—something it has never done before today—instead of acknowledging lasting issues plaguing the game.

Niantic has not yet provided any response to the waves of problems those who attended the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn in Las Vegas last month experienced. Instead of acknowledging the gameplay problems players had at the event, including lag, Primal Energy generation, poor footstep tracking, and more, Ninatic simply provided players with images of the event.

Others are pointing out that massive changes to the gameplay in Pokémon Go limiting certain features, particularly the accessibility of Remote Raids, are expected to be released in the near future. Yet regardless of the feedback provided by fans, Niantic has not issued any statements regarding any widespread complaints from the larger community.

It is unclear if Niantic will advertise future bundles on its social media platforms. The Special Box can be purchased within Pokémon Go for a limited time, and it is unclear if the Team Medallion will be featured in any bundle in the future.