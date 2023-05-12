Another starter Pokémon from a previous title in the series has made its way into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through a new Tera Raid Battle event, and certainly will not go down without a fight.

Chesnaught, the Grass/Fighting-type Spiny Armor Pokémon, can now be encountered in a limited-time seven-star Tera Raid Battle event sporting a Rock Tera Type—marking the first time this Pokémon has been available to encounter and catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It will only appear in these special black crystals until May 14, then will be appearing once more from May 19 to 21.

As with previous Tera Raid Battle events, this Chesnaught will be fought at level 100 with six perfect IVs, making it a considerable threat for those that are not prepared for its arsenal. While it can only be caught once per save file, it will have the event-exclusive Mightiest Mark attached to it which can be equipped through its information screen.

This specific Chesnaught will also have its Hidden Ability, Bulletproof, which blocks a handful of bullet and bomb-based moves from dealing any damage to it whatsoever. Combined with its already-high attack and defense, finding the best way to take down this foe before the event concludes might be a tedious feat.

What moves does Chesnaught know in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

This juggernaut from the Kalos region is not prepared to go down without a fight. Thanks to a wide variety of both offensive and defensive moves, Chesnaught not only has the tools to overwhelm foes of a variety of types, but it is capable of providing buffs to itself that immensely increase its defense and attack stats.

To attack all participants of the Tera Raid Battle, Chesnaught has the moves Earthquake, Hammer Arm, Wood Hammer, and the Rock Tera-boosted Stone Edge. It also has the moves Bulk Up, Iron Defense, and Curse, all of which function similarly but whose buffs cannot be removed once Chesnaught’s shield comes up—except through moves like Clear Smog.

The Rock Tera Type Chesnaught event will only be available until May 14, then running again next week from May 19 to 21, so be sure to put together a team of allies capable of bringing this powerful foe down while you can.

