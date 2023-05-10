What time does the Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid event start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next big Tera Raid event will be all about Gen VI Grass Starter Chesnaught.

This will be the Grass/Fighting-type Pokémon’s debut in the Gen IX games, so many players will be itching to finally get their hands on one. Read on to know exactly when you can challenge the seven-star Tera Raid for your first chance to catch Chesnaught.

When is the Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Just like the previous seven-star Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet, Chesnaught is set to make two separate appearances at the following times:

Unrivaled Chesnaught will make its first appearance on Thursday, May 11 at 7:00pm CT until Sunday, May 14 at 6:59pm CT.

It will appear once more from Thursday, May 18 at 7:00pm CT to Sunday, May 21 at 6:59pm CT.

While waiting for the Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid event to begin, consider training up some strong Pokémon that can counter the Grass/Fighting Pokémon.

Because this Chesnaught will have the Rock Tera Type, it will be weak to Water, Ground, Grass, Fighting, and Steel-type attacks.

Right now, one likely counter is the Steel/Ghost-type Gholdengo, who resists Grass and Rock while being completely immune to Fighting attacks. Gholdengo isn’t the easiest Pokémon to obtain in Scarlet and Violet, so you may want to collect your 999 Gimmighoul Coins as soon as possible before the event begins.