How to get your Azumarill to learn Belly Drum in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Raiders across the globe are looking to get one of the toughest Pokémon currently in-game in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

This Pokémon is Azumarill, which has been fitted with the move Belly Drum that increases the user’s Attack stat, making it deal more damage over time and easier to solo some higher-level raids.

But how do you get an Azumarill to learn Belly Drum? After all, it’s not one of the moves you can learn through leveling up. It instead requires a different method.

How to teach Azumarill Belly Drum

There are a few things you will need first to start the process of getting your Azumarill to learn Belly Drum. This include:

Having an Azumarill.

Having a Hariyama that knows the move Belly Drum, which it can learn at level 25.

Having the item Mirror Herb, which can be bought for 30,000 PokéDollars at the Delibird Presents store in Cascarrafa after finishing a large chunk of the game.

Once you have these three things, you can start the process of teaching your Azumarill the move.

First, attach the Mirror Berb to your Azumarill. Go into your Azumarill’s moveset and have it forget one of its four moves so it only has three. Make sure there is an empty space. Have the Hariyama and the Azumarill in your party with no other Pokémon in it, just those two. Make sure your Hariyama knows Belly Drum. Go into a Picnic with the two Pokémon for about 30 to 60 seconds. Leave the Picnic after the time has passed.

If you have done everything correctly, when you next go into your Azumarill’s moveset, it’ll know Belly Drum.