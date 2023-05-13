Best Azumarill Tera Raid builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids, the key to success is bringing the right Pokémon with the right build. One Pokémon that has worked well in Tera Raids is Azumarill. As a Water/Fairy type, the aqua rabbit has a strong matchup against six types—Fire, Ground, Rock, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting.

If you planning on challenging Tera Raids with any of these types, Azumarill might be the answer. Check out these builds to prepare for the aqua rabbit for its next raid.

Related: Best Pokémon to counter Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Best Azumarill builds for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids

Azumarill’s biggest assets are its Huge Power Ability and the move Belly Drum. Huge Power doubles its Attack stat, while Belly Drum boosts that doubled Attack stat to plus six.

This combo makes Azumarill one of the strongest physical attackers to bring to Tera Raids. That said, we found Azumarill to be quite versatile—it also can play a more supportive role if needed.

Offensive Azumarill Tera Raid build

With an offensive Azumarill build, you can go in two different directions. If running a Water Tera Type, its main attacking move will be Liquidation or Aqua Tail. If you’re going with a Fairy Tera Type, it’ll be attacking with Play Rough. This will depend on the raid boss’s natural type and Tera Type.

The idea here is to set up with a Belly Drum and then constantly deal damage with Liquidation or Play Rough. Aqua Ring and the Shell Bell will help keep Azumarill healthy.

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Huge Power 252 HP

252 Attack

4 Sp. Def Shell Bell Belly Drum

Liquidation

Play Rough

Aqua Ring Adamant Water or

Fairy

Related: Best 10 Pokémon and builds to use in Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids

Supportive Azumarill Tera Raid builds

If you want to play a more supportive role when challenging Tera Raids with friends, Azumarill has access to a range of good support moves. It can boost its allies’ damage with Helping Hand, change the weather with Rain Dance or Snowscape, and set up Misty Terrain.

It also has stat-reducing moves like Charm and Fake Tears to weaken the raid boss. You can customize the move set to counter specific raid bosses depending on their types, moves, and Abilities.

The build below will counter physical attackers:

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Thick Fat or

Sap Sipper 252 HP

252 Defense

4 Sp. Def Leftovers Helping Hand

Rain Dance

Misty Terrain

Charm Impish (+ Defense, – Sp. Atk) Water or

Fairy

This last one is similar, except it counters special attackers:

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Thick Fat or

Sap Sipper 252 HP

252 Sp. Def

4 Defense Leftovers Helping Hand

Rain Dance

Light Screen

Fake Tears Careful (+ Sp. Def, – Sp. Atk) Water or

Fairy

About the author