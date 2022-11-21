How to grind money in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Firstly, let’s start off by saying money isn’t the be-all and end-all of life. You can still have a great time without it, just focus on enjoying yourself. But in Pokémon’s case, you’ll need that cash, so let’s get grinding.

You’ll need money to buy certain items that’ll help you get on your way in the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Players need to be able to buy new clothes, accessories, and recovery items. These will spice up your look and assist you in your quest to catch them all.

How do I get money fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Selling Pokémon materials and items you find

Players can sell all the stuff they have at the stores located around Paldea. Nuggets, Shards, Stardust, and Pearls are on the list of items you should pick up throughout your travels.

You’ll spot Pokéballs rolling around at your feet as you sprint through the desert and frolic through the tall grass. Pick those up and sell them, as well as the other items you’ll spot if you keep your eyes peeled.

As you fight Pokémon across Paldea, you’ll collect random items. Keep those and take them to your nearest Pokémart and sell it all, you’ll need that money to buy other things. The desert area will have heaps of items to find and sell, so prepare to get your shoe sandy.

Gym battles

Hit up gym battles to get yourself some big bucks. Trainer battles are scattered throughout each gym, including gym leaders. Gym leaders tend to be more time-consuming and more difficult, but they will give you more rewards for your effort.

An excellent way to farm money in Pokémon is to hit up some gym battles. Taking on trainer battles and fighting people at Pokémon gyms will give you some serious cash if you’re willing to spend some time fighting.

Search for a yellow text box looming over any character’s head, and you’ve got yourself a battle that’ll give you cash. You can win anywhere between $250 to $2,500 in your endeavors.

To get as much cash as possible, you’ll have to rinse and repeat.

Using Meowth

Meowth can learn a move called “Payday”. This ability will get you more cash for each fight you put yourself into. It’s definitely worth getting Meowth and using it in your battles.

You can find Meowth in almost any area, and you can use payday multiple times, increasing your money as you go on.