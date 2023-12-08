Easiest way to beat Dialga and Palkia Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Legendaries of Sinnoh and Hisui, Dialga and Palkia, will be featured in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s five-star Tera Raid event to go along with the release of The Indigo Disk DLC.

Starting Dec. 7 at 6:00pm CT until Dec. 21 at 5:59pm CT, Dialga Tera Raids will appear in Scarlet, and Palkia Tera Raids will appear in Violet. Although these are just five-star raids instead of seven-star ones, you’ll still need to be prepared to face the Gen IV Legendaries with their Dragon Tera Types.

Whether you’re teaming up with fellow players to obtain both Legendaries or taking the dragons on solo, here’s how you can beat the Dialga and Palkia Tera Raids without too much trouble.

How to easily beat Dialga and Palkia Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Since Dialga and Palkia will both have the Dragon Tera Type for this special Tera Raid event, your best bet is to bring a Fairy-type Pokémon so you’ll be immune to Dragon attacks and can hit them back for super-effective damage. From there, you just need to determine which Fairy Pokémon can take on Dialga and which can take on Palkia.

Easiest way to beat Dialga Tera Raids

One of the best options to take down Dialga is the Water/Fairy-type Azumarill. The Aqua Rabbit is already known to be a great counter for raids thanks to its Huge Power ability, but it also works perfectly against Dialga.

The exact Azumarill I used to beat Dialga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All you need to do is set Azumarill up with Belly Drum to maximize its Attack stat and keep using Play Rough. Terastallize to the Fairy Tera Type when you get the chance and have Azumarill hold the Shell Bell for recovery. Simply use Belly Drum again after Dialga clears your stat changes and repeat.

The tricky part is Dialga’s Steel Beam will do super-effective damage on Azumarill once you Terastallize it. To avoid fainting, make sure to Terastallize only when Azumarill is at full or close to full HP. Belly Drum will cost half of Azumarill’s HP, so make sure you keep it healthy and safe before and after committing to the setup.

Tera Type Ability Held item Nature Moveset EVs Fairy Huge Power Shell Bell Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack) Belly Drum

Play Rough 252 Attack

252 Special Defense

4 HP

Easiest way to beat Palkia Tera Raids

For Palkia, you should have no problem clearing the raid with the Ghost/Fairy Paradox Pokémon, Flutter Mane.

Start by setting up with Calm Mind to raise Flutter Mane’s Special Attack and Special Defense. This will allow the Paradox ‘mon to hit harder while taking less damage from Palkia’s special moves. Attack with Moonblast when Flutter Mane is healthy, and switch to Draining Kiss to heal back some HP when necessary.

The only issue you may encounter here is that Flutter Mane is a Scarlet-exclusive ‘mon, while the Palkia Tera Raids are exclusively found in Violet. If you only have Violet, consider trading with a Scarlet player for Flutter Mane to quickly take down Palkia.