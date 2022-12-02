The best Pokémon to use against Charizard the Unrivaled Tera-Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Charizard the Unrivaled is a brand new Tera-Raid event added into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for a limited time, and is also one of the more horrible experiences many players can endure in the game.

It is buggy, hard as nails, and without a competent team that knows what they’re are doing, there is really no way to beat it. Which sucks, as this is currently the only way to get Charizard in Scarlet and Violet before Home compatibility comes into play sometime next year.

How to beat Charizard the Unrivaled Tera Raid in Pokémon SV

There are three phases to the fight, and success will rely on certain Pokémon taking on an attacking role while others support it. It also goes without saying that making sure your Pokémon are level 100 is the only way to beat this raid, as the Charizard is level 100 and will not take much damage from anything under max level.

Charizard is also only a Dragon-type during this raid, but can still use Fire and Flying attacks. As such, there is really only one Pokémon you should use to have a chance at beating it.

Azumarill

Azumarill is likely one of the best Pokémon to use, so long as its Tera-type is Fairy.

You will need to use the Belly Drum method a lot of people have been using, which you can find out how to get here.

With Belly Drum, you can double your Azumarill’s attack by double in exchange for losing half of its health. After that, use the move Play Rough to deal a sizeable chunk of damage to Charizard’s health. This is probably the best Pokémon you can use, but you might struggle without the Fairy Tera-type when it comes to the final stretches of the raid.

There are few things better than having a team of four friends all using Azumarill, with two people using the Belly Drum strategy, another using Helping Hand to boost the attacks of the main damage dealers, and another using Cheers to heal people up, absolutely crucifying Charizard in seconds. Nothing compares to watching a Charizard lose all its health in a couple of moves.

Alternatively, you can have your Azumarill team up with something like Umbreon that uses screech to lower Charizard’s defense and really hit it where it hurts. But if you don’t have someone using Azumarill, this raid will probably feel like banging your head into a wall.

Any Fairy-type Pokémon with Fairy Tera-type

Sylveon, Daschbun, its all relative. Taking advantage of the Dragon typing of Charizard is crucial for victory here. Nothing else will cut it and Azumarill just stands on top. If you want any chance against Charizard, you need to just act fast and kill it quickly.

Fairy Tera-type is also needed at this point for any Pokémon you plan to use. It’ll negate the effect of Charizard’s Tera Blast move and make your life much easier.

Umbreon

Having at least one Umbreon on your team running Screech as an opener with Helping Hand on an Azumarill which has used Belly Drum as their opener is likely a killer. Bonus points if you have two Umbreon and two Azumarill on your team, hitting Charizard hard with two Play Roughs while it’s at -4 Defense.

Another positive side of Umbreon is its high Special Defense, which helps it survive many of Charizard’s moves, including Focus Blast.

If your team is struggling after Charizard raises its Tera Shield, try using Cheers to heal your allies or increase their Defense and Sp. Def, since Azumarill will need to set up Belly Drum again if they die.