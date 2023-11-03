Best Pokémon to counter Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid event has finally landed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and players are coming up with the best Pokémon, builds, and strategies to clear this seven-star raid with ease.

Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion will only be around for a limited time in Scarlet and Violet, making its first appearance from Nov. 2 at 7:00pm CT to Nov. 5 at 6:59pm CT, and reappearing again from Nov. 9 at 7:00pm CT to Nov. 12 at 6:59pm CT.

Given the rarity of this Unrivaled Starter with the exclusive Mightiest Mark, you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss out on the opportunity to catch it. But before you can even throw a Poké Ball at Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion, you’ll need to defeat it.

Here’s everything you need to know to clear the raid, including the best Pokémon and strategies to take down Hisuian Typhlosion.

How to beat the Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to finding the best Pokémon and strategy to beat these seven-star Tera Raids, you need to consider the raid boss’ Tera Type and moveset. Once you have a better idea of Hisuian Typhlosion’s tricks and how it operates, you’ll be able to identify the perfect Pokémon to counter it without too much trouble.

What type is Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

For this Tera Raid event, Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion will have the Fire Tera Type, meaning it’ll be dishing out even more damage than it would with any other Tera Type outside of its natural Fire/Ghost typing.

Luckily, there are easy ways to work around strong Fire-type attacks. Certain Abilities like Flash Fire and Well-Baked Body, for example, give Pokémon full immunity to Fire moves, which will definitely come in handy against Hisuian Typhlosion.

What moves does Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion know in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion’s moveset is pretty straightforward, but it can still be a pain. The two most important moves to watch out for are Will-O-Wisp, which will leave your Pokémon with a burn, and Infernal Parade, which does double damage against targets with a status condition like burn. This combo is deadly and shouldn’t go unchecked—avoid it if possible.

It will also set up the sun with Sunny Day to boost the power of Flamethrower. This can be easily countered by bringing a Pokémon with Rain Dance or Sandstorm to change the weather and turn the tide in your favor.

Moves

Infernal Parade

Flamethrower

Will-O-Wisp

Focus Blast

Additional Moves

Will-O-Wisp

Sunny Day

Best counters for the Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

An ideal counter for Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion would be a Pokémon with a strong matchup against Fire-type moves and the ability to hit the boss for super-effective damage with Rock, Water, or Ground-type attacks.

Best Hisuian Arcanine build

Hisuian Arcanine is a strong option if you plan on soloing the Hisuian Typhlosioin raid without help from fellow players. Thanks to its Flash Fire ability, the Fire/Rock dog will be immune to all Fire-type moves, including any Will-O-Wisp shenanigans.

Without any non-NPC allies to lean on, Hisuian Arcanine has all the right moves to hold its own. It can lower Hisuian Typhlosion’s Special Attack with Snarl, boost its Attack with Howl, and change the weather with Sandstorm to buff its Special Defense.

Once there’s an opening, Terastallize Hisuian Arcanine to the Rock Tera Type and continuously use Tera Blast or another strong Rock move like Stone Edge. Rock-type attacks typically don’t have the best accuracy, so we recommend sticking with Tera Blast after Terastallizing.

The only thing you need to worry about is Hisuian Typhlosion landing too many Focus Blasts, but you would have to get unlucky for that to happen. If this happens, use heal cheers to keep your Hisuian Arcanine healthy.

Tera Type Held Item Ability Nature Moveset EVs Rock Shell Bell Flash Fire Adamant (+ Attack, – Sp. Attack) Tera Blast

Snarl

Howl

Sandstorm 252 Sp. Defense

252 Attack

Four HP

Best Walking Wake Build

Walking Wake is another great counter for Hisuian Typhlosion because its Water/Dragon typing quad-resists Fire moves and it can take advantage of the sun.

After Typhlosion sets up the sun, Walking Wake will get a boost in its highest stat thanks to its Paradox Ability, Protosynthesis—so make sure its highest stat is Special Attack. In addition, Walking Wake’s signature move, Hydro Steam, receives a damage boost in the sun despite being a Water-type attack. Run a Water Tera Type to deal even more damage with Hydro Steam.

The only other move Walking Wake needs for this raid is Snarl to lower Hisuian Typhlosion’s Special Attack. You may also want to use some cheers along the way to keep your Pokémon alive.

Tera Type Held Item Ability Nature Moveset EVs Water Shell Bell Protosynthesis Modest (+ Sp. Attack, – Attack) Hydro Steam

Snarl 252 Sp. Attack

252 Sp. Defense

Four HP

Best Dachsbun Build

Perhaps the most unexpected counter for Hisuian Typhlosion is Dachsbun, but it has the perfect Ability for the job—Well-Baked Body. This signature Ability not only makes Dachsbun immune to Fire attacks but also raises the dog’s Defense when targeted by a Fire move.

This means whenever Hisuian Typhlosion tries to burn Dachsbun with Will-O-Wisp, it will backfire and keep boosting the dog’s Defense. If Dachsbun can get multiple Defense boosts like this, it’ll be dealing tons of damage with Body Press, which calculates damage based on the user’s Defense instead of Attack. Rather than dreading Will-O-Wisp, you’ll be praying Hisuian Typhlosion keeps using it to help Dachsbun out.

Let Dachsbun hold the Metronome and Terastallize it into the Fighting Tera Type to maximize its damage with Body Press. The idea here is to simply spam Body Press over and over again to constantly increase in power each turn thanks to the Metronome item.