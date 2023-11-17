Best Pokémon to counter Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raid event has just landed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and it’ll be another tough seven-star raid battle if you challenge it without bringing the right Pokémon and build.

Unlike the previous seven-star Tera Raid events, the Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raids are only scheduled to have one event period—Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6:00pm CT until Monday, Nov. 20 at 5:59pm—rather than two. This means it’s even more important to make sure you have your counters properly trained as soon as possible so you don’t miss out on beating and catching this event-exclusive Eevee with the Mightiest Mark.

If you aren’t sure how to beat the Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raid, here’s a handy guide on the best Pokémon to use along with their builds.

How to beat the Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It’s relatively straightforward this time. Image via The Pokémon Company

Beating Unrivaled Eevee is a lot more straightforward than recent seven-star raid bosses like the Hisuian Starters and the Legendary Mewtwo thanks to its poor stats, limited move pool, and simple Tera Type.

You still shouldn’t underestimate Eevee and walk into the raid with an underleveled Pokémon, but this is definitely one of the easier seven-star Tera Raids to clear.

What type is Unrivaled Eevee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Eevee is a Normal-type Pokémon by nature, and this specific Unrivaled Eevee will also be running the Normal Tera Type. This means, despite Eevee’s poor stats, it’ll still be doing decent damage with its Normal-type attacks.

Thankfully, this Eevee’s Ability is Anticipation rather than Adaptability, which would’ve boosted its Normal-type attacks on top of the boosts from STAB and the Tera Type.

Since we’re facing a Normal-type Pokémon, the only way to hit it for super-effective damage is with Fighting attacks. This is perfect because some of the best Pokémon for Tera Raids have either the Fighting typing or strong Fighting-type moves to utilize.

What moves does Unrivaled Eevee know in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

For whatever reason, Unrivaled Eevee’s moveset is extremely limited without much type coverage. That makes it pretty easy for us from a defensive standpoint.

Eevee’s main attack will be Double-Edge or Hyper Voice, but it’ll be forced to use Bite if you bring a Ghost ‘mon. Every once in a while, it’ll also lower your Attack with either Charm or Baby-Doll Eyes.

Moves

Double-Edge

Hyper Voice

Bite

Charm

Additional Moves

Baby-Doll Eyes

Overall, the moveset is underwhelming, but it still has other ways of being annoying—having a massive shield for its entire HP bar, clearing your stat boosts, clearing its stat drops, and attacking multiple times in a row.

Best counters for the Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The key to defeating Unrivaled Eevee lies with Fighting-type attacks. Your counter doesn’t necessarily need to have the Fighting typing by nature, but it should definitely have the Fighting Tera Type.

There are two easy strategies you can use: Belly Drum on Iron Hands or Body Press on Corviknight or Orthworm.

Best Iron Hands build

Iron Hands is arguably one of the strongest Pokémon introduced in Gen IX, both in competitive play and Tera Raids, so it’s the most obvious pick to counter a Normal Tera Type Eevee.

To clear this raid, Iron Hands only needs to use two moves: Belly Drum and Drain Punch. Simply maximize Iron Hands’ Attack stat with Belly Drum and then spam Drain Punch for damage output and recovery.

Whenever Eevee clears your stat boosts or drops your Attack, just use Belly Drum again before going back to Drain Punch. That’s it.

Tera Type Held Item Ability Nature Moveset EVs Fighting Expert Belt Quark Drive Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack) Belly Drum

Drain Punch 252 HP

252 Attack

4 Defense

Best Corviknight build

Corviknight might not be a Fighting-type Pokémon, but it has access to Body Press, a Fighting attack that pairs perfectly with bulky ‘mons that also know Iron Defense.

For this strategy, you’ll want to set Corviknight up with three Iron Defenses. This will not only beef up the bird’s physical bulk but also power up Body Press, which calculates damage based on the user’s Defense rather than Attack.

On top of this, Corviknight’s Hidden Ability is Mirror Armor, which will bounce any Attack drops back to Eevee. You’ll still have to deal with Eevee clearing your stat boosts, but it’s nice to know Eevee will lower its own Attack thanks to Corviknight’s Mirror Armor.

Tera Type Held Item Ability Nature Moveset EVs Fighting Expert Belt Mirror Armor Impish (+ Defense, – Special Attack) Body Press

Iron Defense

Roost 252 HP

252 Defense

4 Special Defense

Best Orthworm build

Like Corviknight, Orthworm can use the same strategy with Body Press and Iron Defense. And although the worm doesn’t have Mirror Armor to bounce stat drops back at Eevee, it has an incredible 145 Defense stat to deal a ton of damage with Body Press.

You may need a teammate who can either heal your HP or lower Eevee’s Special Attack to reduce the damage of Hyper Voice once Orthworm Terastallizes into the Fighting Tera Type.

Tera Type Held Item Ability Nature Moveset EVs Fighting Shell Bell Earth Eater Impish (+ Defense, – Special Attack) Body Press

Iron Defense 252 HP

252 Defense

4 Special Defense

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Eevee Mass Outbreak event: Full encounter and spawn guide

Adding on to the Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raid event, an increase of Mass Outbreaks featuring the Evolution Pokémon is also taking place during the same Nov. 17 to 20 timeframe.

With this, Mass Outbreaks for Eevee have an increased chance of spawning throughout the base Paldea map and in Kitakami. Not only will this give you more chances to catch Eevee, but each one you catch will have a chance of having a special Mark.

In Paldea, you might get an Eevee with the Jittery Mark, Intense Mark, Intellectual Mark, or Flustered Mark, while in Kitakami you can find one with the Rowdy Mark, Excited Mark, Calmness Mark, or Unsure Mark. Each Mark has a five percent chance of appearing on your Eevee, according to Serebii.

If you haven’t encountered many Mass Outbreaks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet before, this just means Eevee will occasionally be spawning more frequently at select areas of the map, which will be marked if a Mass Outbreak is ongoing. This is a fantastic way to Shiny hunt Eevee since Mass Outbreaks have boosted odds the more Pokémon you defeat when interacting with one, so be sure to use a Sandwich Power and the Let’s Go feature to get the best chance of catching multiple.