Where to find Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The iconic Gen I Normal-type Pokémon, Eevee, will be featured in the next big seven-star Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but these black crystal raid dens will only be popping up throughout the Paldea region for a limited time.

From Friday, Nov. 16 at 6:00pm CT to Monday, Nov. 20 at 5:59pm CT, you will be able to challenge Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raids and catch the exclusive event ‘mon with the rare Mightiest Mark.

This specific Eevee will also have the Normal Tera Type, which may sound underwhelming, but do not underestimate the damage it can do with an Adaptability-boosted STAB Normal-type attack like Last Resort or Double-Edge.

And, like the Unrivaled Pikachu from a previous seven-star Tera Raid event, this cute little Eevee will likely have some annoying strategy for us to navigate through.

That’s why it’s so important to prepare for every seven-star Tera Raid, even if the raid boss isn’t fully evolved. To help with your prep, here’s everything you need to know about Eevee and its special Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Don’t let its cuteness fool you! Image via Game Freak

Before the Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raids can appear on your map, you’ll need to make sure you’ve already unlocked seven-star Tera Raids in the story. Once that’s taken care of, follow these steps to find the raid dens during the event period:

Connect to the internet and make sure you have the latest news updates in the Poké Portal once the Tera Raid event goes live.

Open up your map and look for the glowing black crystal Tera Raid icon with the Normal Tera Type symbol. Set that as your destination.

Fly to the nearest Pokémon Center or landmark to bring you as close to your destination as possible.

From there, head to the orange flag on your mini-map until you reach the raid den.

Interact with the black crystal den and make sure it’s a seven-star Tera Raid with Eevee’s silhouette.

You may also search for Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raids hosted by fellow players online in the Poké Portal using the Tera Raid Battle Search feature. You will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play with other players online.

How to catch Eevee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re an Eevee enthusiast, you’ll be happy to know Eevee can be easily obtained in Scarlet and Violet, whether it’s through Tera Raids like this, mass outbreaks, or other wild encounters.

If you specifically want to catch the Unrivaled Eevee from the special Tera Raid event, you need to defeat it first. Like other seven-star Tera Raids, this battle should be quite challenging if you aren’t prepared for it. Consider bringing a strong and bulky Fighting-type counter like Iron Hands to beat Unrivaled Eevee and catch it afterward.

Happening at the same time as the Tera Raid event, there will also be plenty of Eevee mass outbreaks popping up throughout the Paldea region, including Kitakami if you have The Teal Mask DLC, in honor of Eevee Day. During this time, the Eevee from these mass outbreaks will also have an increased chance of having a special mark such as the Jittery Mark and Intense Mark.

Outside these special events, Eevee can be found in standard three-star and five-star Tera Raids or as wild encounters in Paldea at the following locations:

South Province: Area Two

South Province: Area Five

West Province: Area Three

Can you catch more than one Eevee in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Like the other seven-star Tera Raids in the past, you are limited to catching only one Unrivaled Eevee per game. You can still re-challenge the Tera Raid as much as you want during the event period to farm the other rewards, but the game won’t let you catch another Unrivaled Eevee.

Eevee isn’t hard to obtain in Scarlet and Violet, anyway. Find it in the wild or through standard Tera Raids, or even transfer one over from another game via Pokémon HOME.

What is the best Nature for Eevee and its evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

When it comes to the best Nature for Eevee, it’ll depend on which of its eight Eeveelutions you want to evolve it into. This is because Natures directly affect a Pokémon’s stats, and each Eeveelution has a unique stat distribution.

If you aren’t planning on evolving your Eevee at all, you may also want to lean toward certain Natures to make it as strong as possible.

Eeveelution Best Nature Vaporeon Calm (+ Special Defense, – Attack) Jolteon Timid (+ Speed, – Attack) Flareon Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack) Espeon Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack) Umbreon Calm (+ Special Defense, – Attack)

Bold (+ Defense, – Attack) Leafeon Impish (+ Defense, – Special Attack)

Jolly (+ Speed, – Special Attack) Glaceon Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack) Sylveon Calm (+ Special Defense, – Attack)

Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack) Eevee Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack)

Vaporeon and Umbreon are both known for their bulk and rather than focusing on pure offense, they benefit more from defensive Natures like Calm or Bold.

Leafeon and Sylveon also have good bulk to them, but their Abilities, Chlorophyll and Pixilate, allow them to work as strong offensive ‘mons under the right circumstances. In other words, the Grass and Fairy Eeveelutions have the flexibility to go with defensive or offensive Natures.

Espeon and Glaceon are pretty straightforward special attackers that work well with the Modest Nature. Jolteon is a speedier special attacker, so its best Nature is Timid, though Modest can work for it as well.

Flareon is a pure hard-hitting physical attacker that pairs well with the Adamant Nature, its Guts Ability, and a Toxic Orb.

Finally, we have Eevee. As a Pokémon that isn’t fully evolved, Eevee’s stats are pretty sad. To make things worse, its stats are all fairly even, meaning it doesn’t really specialize in any area the way its evolutions do.

When in doubt, just go with an Adamant Nature to make sure Eevee is dealing the most damage possible with its physical attacks like Last Resort and Double-Edge.