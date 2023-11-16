What time does the Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seven-star Tera Raids are taking a break from the traditional starters to feature another popular ‘mon—Eevee.

The iconic Gen I cutie might look sweet and harmless, but do not underestimate it in this raid battle. Unrivaled Eevee will have the rare Mightiest Mark, reserved only for the powerful Pokémon from these challenging seven-star raid events. And while it might not be fully evolved like Charizard or have a Legendary status like Mewtwo, we can expect this little one to have a few tricks up its sleeve much like Unrivaled Pikachu did.

If you’re itching to battle the strongest Eevee you’ll probably ever face, here’s when the seven-star Tera Raids will be popping up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

When is the Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raids will be available to challenge in the Gen IX games starting on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6pm CT and until Monday, Nov. 20 at 5:59pm CT.

The timing on this one is a little different from the previous seven-star Tera Raid events, which typically ended on Sundays and were held across two weekends rather than just one. According to The Pokémon Company, this particular event is in honor of Eevee Day, so that could be the main reason for the unusual timing of these Tera Raids.

During the same event period, Eevee Mass Outbreaks will also be more common throughout Paldea and Kitakami, making this an overall wonderful time to be an Eevee enthusiast like our school pal, Penny.

Since the Unrivaled Eevee Tera Raids will only be around for a limited time, make sure you come prepared if you want to catch and add the exclusive event ‘mon to your collection. Seeing how this Eevee will have the Normal Tera Type and likely Adaptability as its Ability, it will be hitting pretty hard with strong STAB Normal-type attacks. For this reason, a Fighting Pokémon with good physical bulk—like Iron Hands—seems like a great counter for this raid battle.

Of course, we won’t know the specifics of Eevee’s moveset or strategy until the event officially begins, but I’ll definitely be testing Belly Drum Iron Hands and Body Press Orthworm with the Fighting Tera Type. Both Gen IX Pokémon have seen success in previous seven-star raids, and they sound like perfect counters against Normal-type ‘mons like Eevee.

We’ll have a full guide on how to beat Unrivaled Eevee along with some strong counter builds to try shortly after the Tera Raid event begins.