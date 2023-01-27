Best Pokémon to counter the Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Team coordination is pretty simple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids since the ready-up screen shows an updated image of which Pokémon each player is bringing.

There will be some players who automatically lock in their picks regardless of what their soon-to-be teammates want to bring, but seeing those choices still gives the other players a chance to salvage the situation if the pick isn’t great.

The main goal is to bring a nice mix of attackers and supporters so not everyone is trying to play the same role or will overly rely on one teammate for one thing.

How to beat the Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like with most other high-leveled Tera Raids, the Unrivaled Greninja raid is going to feature a boss that is level 100 and buffed by additional boosts. This means you will want to bring your own Pokémon that are level 100, as bringing an under-leveled Pokémon could easily result in early KOs that will drag your team down.

During this seven-star raid event, Greninja will always appear as a Poison Tera Type, which means you don’t need to worry about planning around multiple resistances or immunities. Just remember that Greninja is originally a Water/Dark-type, so bringing a basic Ground or Psychic-type is just asking for trouble.

Regardless of your approach, or if you need some tips, here are the best counters you can use against the Unrivaled Greninja in Tera Raids.

Best counters for the Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Best Gastrodon build for the Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gastrodon is a long-time, reliable pick for players who need a Pokémon that can fit a number of roles. In Tera Raids it can play well as an attacker while also providing just enough support to make it a flex option just in case something goes wrong.

As a bonus, since it has the ability Storm Drain, and Water-type attacks that Greninja may use during the raid battle will just end up boosting Gastrodon’s Special Attack stat instead!

Tera Type: Ground

Ability: Flash Fire Water-type moves are drawn to this Pokémon. Water-type moves will do no damage and the Pokémon’s Special Attack is raised one stage.

Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack)

Held Item: Soft Sand Soft Sand is used in this build to reliably boost your Ground-type damage, but you can choose another item without losing too much.

EV spread 252 Special Attack The other 256 can be placed in whatever stat you want, most recommend some in HP and maybe Defense/Special Defense.

Moves Earth Power Mud-Slap/Clear Smog/Acid Armor Helping Hand Recover



Best Toxtricity build for the Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Toxtricity might not stand out as a great counter right away, but it does resist Water and Poison moves, along with having access to a number of great support moves. This includes the ever-present Tera Raid staple Acid Spray and things like Taunt or Nuzzle.

The entire goal of this Toxtricity build is to assist your teammates before trying to deal a bit of damage yourself. Thunderbolt is going to be your only direct offensive option, but that won’t matter once you are enabling your allies’ Pokémon to hit even harder or hindering Greninja.

Tera Type: Electric

Ability: Technician Moves with a base power of 60 or less are boosted in power by 50 percent.

Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack)

Held Item: Assault Vest (for all-attack build) or Leftovers If you go all in on attacking moves, even if they aren’t strong, Assault Vest will let you take some additional hits thanks to its Special Defense boosting properties. However, if you don’t use that build, you will want to pick something else because an Assault Vest also locks the user out of using non-damaging moves.

EV spread 252 HP 4 Defense 252 Special Attack

Moves Acid Spray Thunderbolt Nuzzle/Charge Beam Snarl/Taunt/Charm



Best Clodsire build for the Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Clodsire falls into the same camp as Gastrodon in many ways, as it resists one of Greninja’s options and also has access to an ability that nullifies Water-type moves. However, this bulky Poison/Ground-type is more of a supporter in this case.

Acid Spray and Chilling Water just can’t be beaten when it comes to most Tera Raid battles, and access to strong Ground options just makes Clodsire an all-around great pick even if you end up taking a Psychic or Ice-type attack.