Where to find Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After Charizard and Cinderace, Greninja is the next starter Pokémon to get its own special Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Greninja is normally a powerful Water/Dark-type, but this one will have a Poison Tera type, making it a real threat to overcome.

To access this raid, there are just a few simple steps:

Connect to the internet. By doing this, you will automatically download the content necessary to participate in the event.

Go to your map and look for the special Poison Tera Raid distinguished by a pink glow around the icon. Set that as your destination and fly to the nearest Pokémon Center.

Follow the flag icon to the Tera Raid Battle den and interact with it to start the raid.

Image via Game Freak

Alternatively, you can also join in someone else’s Greninja raid in the Poké Portal. This can be done in two different ways.

You can join a random Greninja raid if someone posts it in the Tera Raid Battle Search.

If there are no random ones available, you can manually input a Link Code to an active raid, but this requires the host to share their code with you first.

Image via Game Freak

Once you’re in battle, be prepared for Greninja’s moveset of Double Team, Toxic Spikes, Hydro Pump, Ice Beam, Night Slash, and Gunk Shot. You might want to consider bringing along a Clodsire with Water Absorb to avoid Greninja’s powerful Hydro Pump attack, but it is possible to defeat it with other options as well.