Best Gastrodon Tera Raid builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to high-leveled Tera Raid battles, it’s always important to bring your strongest Pokémon that have the best type matchup. Your Pokémon will automatically have an advantage if they can dish out super effective damage while resisting incoming attacks. Beyond that, it’s also necessary to consider EV spreads and movesets.

This is especially true when taking on special event Tera Raids such as the Unrivaled Charizard and Cinderace.

With the current Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid event, Gastrodon has emerged as a viable Pokémon to bring to the toughest Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid battles thanks to its good defensive typing, ability, and powerful moveset.

Best Gastrodon builds for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids

As a Water/Ground-type, Gastrodon has a quad weakness to Grass-type moves. However, if you are challenging a Tera Raid Pokémon with no Grass-type moves, Gastrodon will have four resistances and one immunity.

If it has the Storm Drain ability, it will also be immune to Water-type attacks, which is perfect for Pokémon like the Unrivaled Greninja that uses Hydro Pump. Meanwhile, its move pool allows it to function in an offensive or supportive role.

Unrivaled Greninja counter

Gastrodon is a good Pokémon to try out in the Unrivaled Greninja Tera event. As mentioned earlier, one of its abilities, Storm Drain, will make Gastrodon immune to Greninja’s Hydro Pump while also granting it a boost in Special Attack. It also resists Greninja’s Gunk Shot and will tank the frog’s other attacks relatively well.

Tera Type: Ground

Ability: Storm Drain

Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack)

Held Item: Soft Sand

EV spread 252 Special Attack 252 HP 4 Special Defense

Moves Earth Power Clear Smog Amnesia Helping Hand or Recover



General Tera Raid build

The build for the Unrivaled Greninja event can also be useful for other Tera Raids, but here’s a more flexible build that isn’t tailored specifically for that one Tera Raid battle.

The different options for its moveset depend on what opponent you’re facing. Go with Acid Armor if your opponent is a physical attacker or Amnesia if they’re special. Between Earth Power and Surf, go with the attacking move that gives you the better type advantage. Helping Hand is a good move if you’re doing the raid with friends, while Recover is a better option for solo raids.