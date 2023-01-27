You don’t have to look very hard to find reasons Clodsire would be a good fit for a number of different situations in battles. The Poison/Ground-type has a solid move pool, but what is the best build to use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Well like with any Tera Raid, you will want to focus on Clodsire’s strengths and the various matchups it can perform well in. Thankfully, the moves it has access to along with its abilities make it a great option for raid bosses you might not initially think to bring it in against.

Whether you want to use it as an offensive Pokémon or a supporter for your teammates, you can build out Clodsire to be a great all-around Tera Raid Pokémon. Here are a few of the best builds you could use for your Clodsire for any Pokémon Scarlet and Violet raid—including the Unrivaled Greninja seven-star raid.

Best Clodsire Tera Raid builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you aren’t aiming to tackle a specific challenge, you have a lot of options to pick from when it comes to Clodsire’s Tera Raid potential.

Clodsire has a naturally high HP and Special Defense stat, and, while it is technically more physically offensive, it has all of the tools to be a great special attacker—especially when it comes to Tera Raids. And, thanks to its Water Absorb ability, you don’t have to worry about a Water-type weakness at all.

So, depending on which opponent you are facing, here are a few builds you can use to challenge basically any Tera Raid that doesn’t include Ground, Psychic, or Ice types.

Physical Attacker

Tera Type: Ground or Poison Tera Type Ground is better for damage dealing, but you can use Tera Poison too.

Ability: Water Absorb The Pokémon heals up to 1/4 of its maximum HP when hit with Water-type moves.

Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack)

Held Item: Leftovers

EV spread 252 HP 252 Attack 4 Special Defense

Moves Earthquake Poison Jab/Yawn Curse/Stockpile Recover



Support

Tera Type: Ground

Ability: Water Absorb The Pokémon heals up to 1/4 of its maximum HP when hit with Water-type moves.

Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack)

Held Item: Leftovers

EV spread 252 HP 252 Special Attack 4 Special Defense

Moves Earth Power Acid Spray Chilling Water/Stockpile Helping Hand/Recover



Best Clodsire builds for the Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The build of Clodsire most players will see or want to use when facing Unrivaled Greninja, while the Tera Raid event is available, is very similar to the general support build.