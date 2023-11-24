Best Pokémon to counter Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s crossover Tera Raids with Legends: Arceus are coming to an end with the inclusion of Hisuian Samurott from Nov. 24 to 26. This will follow most of the trends set by previous seven-star raids, which means you should have an easy time with it as long as you have the right counter.

This Tera Raid event will make Hisuian Samurott available for the first time in Scarlet and Violet for players without the ability to transfer one over from Pokémon HOME. It also means you can catch an Unrivaled version of the Formidable Pokémon with the Mightiest Mark for a limited time.

Seven-star raids are the most difficult piece of postgame content that Gen IX has to offer—at least until its second DLC expansion launches on Dec. 14. So if you plan on challenging the Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott, here is everything you need to know in order to defeat it.

This is a face that is ready to get slicing. Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

How to beat the Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid guide

When it comes to finding the best Pokémon and strategy to beat these seven-star Tera Raids, you need to consider the raid boss’ Tera Type and moveset. Every raid boss has a specific strategy or focus you can counter with the right team once you have that information.

What type is Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Just like the previous Hisuian Starter raids, Hisuian Samurott has a Water Tera Type in this event. That means it will get an additional boost to Water-type Attacks and have the same weaknesses and resistances as a normal Samurott—since it is losing the Dark typing it only has with its Hisuian variant.

What moves does Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott know in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Hisuian Samurott only has one objective in this Tera Raid—attack. It has five different physical attacks to pair with Swords Dance and Focus Energy, all with the goal of dealing as much damage to you and your allies as possible. Hisuian Samurott will also get an additional bonus to four of its attacks thanks to its Hidden Ability, Sharpness, which provides a 50 percent increase in power to any “slicing” move.

Moves

Ceaseless Edge

Razor Shell

X-Scissor

Sacred Sword

All of these are categorized as slicing moves, which means they will get that 50 percent power boost on top of any STAB or Tera bonuses.

Additional Moves

Swords Dance

Focus Energy

Bulldoze

Bulldoze is likely only here to counter Electric-types or potentially provide some speed control, but you likely won’t see it used much. Your main focus should be on lowering Hisuian Samurott’s Attack stat before bashing it with whatever supereffective moves you decide to bring.

Best counters for the Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Best Torterra Tera Raid build in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Torterra hasn’t seen a lot of Tera Raid love since it was added back into Scarlet and Violet with The Teal Mask, but this raid is a perfect chance to utilize a solid all-around build from PKMNcast, which focuses on sustainability and supporting your allies.

Here, you can use Reflect and Sunny Day to weaken Hisuian Samurott’s attacks and then set up Growth before using Giga Drain to heal yourself up. You can also replace Sunny Day with Worry Seed to get rid of the raid boss’ ability. Gogoat with this same style of build is also a great, and easier-to-obtain, option.

Tera Type Held Item Ability Nature Moveset EVs Grass Heat Rock or Light Clay Shell Armor Bold +DEF -ATK ReflectGrowthGiga DrainSunny Day / Worry Seed 252 HP, 160 DEF, 96 SPA

Best Rotom Wash Tera Raid build in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Reflect is back! This time you can pair it with Will-O-Wisp to halve Hisuian Samurott’s attack stat. From there you can just set up with Nasty Plot and fire off Thunderbolts as your team whittles away the raid boss’ health. If the Burn gets healed, simply burn it again. Simple.

Electric Light Clay or Shell Bell Levitate Bold +DEF -ATK Reflect, Will-O-WispThunderboltNasty Plot Four HP, 252 DEF, 252 SPA

Best Miraidon Tera Raid build in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Miraidon is just a slightly different approach to the Rotom Wash build that mixes in elements from the self-sustaining Torterra idea too.

Using Reflect and Metal Sound you can cut Hisuian Samurott’s damage and Special Defense. Parabolic Charge is a good option here to deal damage and heal yourself, but you can also swap it out for Thunderbolt to simply focus on hitting hard depending on how comfortable you are with your teammates.

Electric Light Clay or Leftovers Hadron Engine Modest +SPA -ATK Reflect Metal SoundParabolic ChargeThunderbolt Four HP, 252 DEF, 252 SPA

This article will be updated with more Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott counters as the raid event continues.