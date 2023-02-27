Best counters for the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While both were teased in the base game of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players can now officially catch the Paradox Pokémon iterations of Suicune and Virizion, Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. And, while it isn’t a seven-star raid event, both Paradox Pokémon are still extremely powerful, so here are some tips on how to counter each Tera Raid.

Since this is a five-star raid event instead of a seven-star one, this plays to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s version exclusivity.

Just like with previous events, this means Walking Wake is Scarlet exclusive while Iron Leaves is Violet exclusive. In the long run, this doesn’t actually matter since players who have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription can just join Tera Raids online via the Poké Portal and refresh until they see the opposite version’s raid pop up, circumventing the issue.

This will also be the first Tera Raid event post-performance update, meaning many of the raids’ worst bugs and visual errors have been fixed. So if you plan on taking on these improved raids and the new Paradox Legends, here is how you can do so.

How to beat the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Five-star raids are much easier to manage than seven-star raids. But be warned—both Walking Wake and Iron Leaves still pose a significant threat to unprepared trainers who try to challenge them.

As the featured spotlight Pokémon in this event, Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will appear at level 75 in these raids—paired with additional boosts to make them even stronger. Thankfully those strengths are easily countered since they don’t have a full moveset and their strategies are very telegraphed.

How to beat Walking Wake

Walking Wake is a Water and Dragon type, and will appear as a Water Tera Type. Despite this, it only has one Water-type move, Hydro Steam, and a moveset themed around setting up the sun since it is a Paradox Pokémon that gains boosts from doing so.

It will have Sunny Day and Flamethrower to pair together, so bringing a Pokémon that can set up the rain would be a good call. From there, you only have to deal with Dragon Pulse and Noble Roar, which can be easily handled by bringing the proper counters.

How to beat Iron Leaves

Iron Leaves is a bit more general since it will try to set up Electric Terrain for its own Paradox Ability boosts. The Grass and Psychic type will try to use Swords Dance to boosts its stats before hitting you with Psyblade, Leaf Blade, or Megahorn. If you bring a Fire-type, you should be fine as long as you remember it is a Psychic Tera Type.

You have plenty of time to take down both Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, since they will be featured in raids until March 12. But if you do find yourself struggling at all, here are some of the best Pokémon you can use to counter them.

Best counters for the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Since this is a five-star raid, you won’t need to be as picky about which Pokémon you bring to the Tera Raid as long as you are at least matching Walking Wake and Iron Leaves at level 75. You can get away with being lower leveled if you specifically bring a counter to them, but the higher your level, the easier the raid in this case.

Here is a breakdown of some specific Pokémon and strategies you can use to tackle each of the Paradox Pokémon.

Best counters for the Walking Wake Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Walking Wake moveset

Hydro Steam

Dragon Pulse

Noble Roar

Flamethrower

Sunny Day

Hydro Steam is a weird move, since it’s actually boosted in harsh sunlight, meaning it will deal 50 percent more damage. You will need to watch out for that, along with Flamethrower being boosted and Dragon Pulse being a strong STAB attack.

If you can bring a bulky Water-type to the battle, Walking Wake can’t really do much to you. Gastrodon and Toxapex are decent options, especially if you plan to set up the rain to counter Sunny Day. Even Clodsire will do well considering its Water Absorb ability, but you should probably focus on Special Defense in that case.

Good Electric and Fairy types are also decent pickles here, though be wary of bringing anything with poor defensive stats.

Best counters for the Iron Leaves Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Leaves moveset

Psyblade

Leaf Blade

Megahorn

Swords Dance

Electric Terrain

Iron Leaves is much more straightforward and just wants to set up Electric Terrain before beating you down with Physical Attacks. And, thankfully, you can bring several good Flying-type Pokémon to counter the Grass and Psychic-type fairly well.

While that Psychic Tera Type will cause some problems and Megahorn stops you from bringing most Dark types, you can reasonably rely on Pokémon like Noivern, Bronzong, Honchcrow, and Talonflame here.

Umbreon is good too since it can likely take multiple hits from a non-STAB Megahorn and provide support for your teammates. Just make sure it is properly trained up because overconfidence in this could lead to an early defeat.