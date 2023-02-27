When does the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid event start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Day was huge for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet content, with The Pokémon Company confirming DLC for the game and launching a new Tera Raid event. This Tera Raid features two previously unavailable Paradox Pokémon based on Suicune and Virizion—Walking Wake and Iron Leaves.

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are powerful Paradox Pokémon that take the designs teased in Scarlet and Violet’s base game and turn them into something most fans likely weren’t expecting, especially with Walking Wake’s raptor-like features.

This is the first time new Pokémon have been added to Gen IX through a Tera Raid, and will also be the only way players can grab both of these Paradox Legends for the time being. But TPC did confirm that both Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will return in future events, so there is no need to worry if you do miss out on catching them now.

Since this is a five-star Tera Raid event, it will last longer than some players might have expected. But if you don’t want to miss your chance at catching Walking Wake or Iron Leaves, here is the full event schedule for this raid rotation.

When does the Paradox Suicune and Paradox Virizion Tera Raid event start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

This Tera Raid event is one of several pieces of content The Pokémon Company and its partners pushed live right before and after the Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents.

Running from Feb. 27 at 9am CT to March 12 at 6:59pm CT, Walking Wake will be appearing in five-star raids for players in Pokémon Scarlet while Iron Leaves will be dropping in Pokémon Violet. This will be the main featured event for the time being, while other Tera Raid content runs simultaneously.

You will need to have downloaded the newest version update for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to access this content, and once it ends, Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will be unavailable until they return in a future event—likely closer to the launch of Scarlet and Violet’s DLC later this year.