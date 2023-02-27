For the first time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, new Paradox Pokémon have been added to the game as post-launch content through a Tera Raid event. This means players will want to act quickly to catch Walking Wake, a Paradox variant of Suicune that will only be available for a limited time.

That’s right, after being teased in the Scarlet Book during the main story of Pokémon Scarlet, Paradox Suicune has been unveiled—and looks nothing as it did in the book. With a more raptor-like appearance, Walking Wake is ready to take Gen IX by storm with its new move and a Water/Dragon typing that has competitive players swooning.

But because Walking Wake is a Paradox Pokémon it is only natively available in Pokémon Scarlet. In addition, it will only be available during this Tera Raid event. So if you want to catch one, here is how you can do so.

How to get Walking Wake (Paradox Suicune) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since Walking Wake is a Paradox variation on Suicune from the past, it is tied to the thematic content in Pokémon Scarlet. However, thanks to the online features for Gen IX, players with Pokémon Violet can still get themselves a Walking Wake without needing to trade their own Iron Leaves (Paradox Virizion.)

For players who do have Scarlet, all you need to do is search your map for special Tera Raid icons featuring the Water Tera Type symbol—since Walking Wake can only appear with a Water Tera Type. Once you travel to that Tera Raid den, you can challenge it alone or with other players online.

You can also join another player’s Raid in the Poké Portal by inputting a unique Link Code or joining a publicly posted Raid for Walking Wake.

Using this method, Violet players can also obtain Walking Wake since these Raid postings do not check your game version.

This Tera Raid event, which ends on March 12, will be the only chance to obtain Walking Wake for the time being. However, The Pokemon Company has confirmed both Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will be available again in future events.