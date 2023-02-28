One of the most interesting elements of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was the introduction of Paradox Pokémon, which gave players a unique look at variants of existing species from the distant past and future. Iron Leaves (Paradox Virizion) was teased but has only just recently become available in a limited-time Tera Raid event.

While it looks nothing like it did in the Violet Book, Iron Leaves brings a unique, metallic take to one of Unova’s Legends. And with its Grass/Psychic typing paired with a new move, the interest level in this specific Paradox Pokémon is very high.

This means players will want to hop on their Miraidon early to track down this Violet exclusive encounter while it is still available through limited-time Tera Raids. So if you want to catch one, here is how you can do so.

How to get Iron Leaves (Paradox Virizion) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image via Game Freak

Iron Leaves is a form of Virizion brought back to the lands of Paldea from the distant future in Pokemon Violet—though it isn’t exactly an exclusive thanks to how Tera Raids function.

If you have Violet version, you won’t need to try too hard to get Iron Leaves as long as you can handle a five-star Tera Raids. Simply search your map for special Tera Raid icons featuring a Psychic Tera Type symbol and make your way over. From there, you can take up the challenge alone or online with other players.

Thanks to those online features, in the Poké Portal you can also join another player’s Tera Raid by using a unique Link Code or joining a publicly posted one that pops up. This allows Scarlet players to access Iron Leaves Tera Raids, while also letting Violet players encounter Walking Wake (Paradox Suicune) in raids too.

Once this Tera Raid event ends on March 12, players will be unable to catch Iron Leaves, or Walking Wake, until they are featured again in a future Pokémon event.