Best Pokémon to counter the Unrivaled Samurott Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Time to get back in the seven-star saddle as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launches its latest Tera Raid event—featuring the Unrivaled Samurott.

This is the first time players can catch Samurott and obtain its evolutionary line in Gen IX, but to do so they will need to conquer what is essentially Scarlet and Violet’s hardest post-game challenge.

Seven-star Tera Raid events are designed to be the toughest raids, testing players’ abilities to train the right Pokémon and work together against mighty bosses. Whether you team up with friends, randomly match with strangers, or challenge the Unrivaled event solo, you will need to properly prepare yourself.

How to beat the Unrivaled Samurott Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

These seven-star Tera Raids all follow the same format, by bringing in a Pokémon previously unavailable in Scarlet and Violet as a level 100 super boss with some additional boosts. This means players will want to make sure they are only bringing a Pokémon that is also level 100 because going in with anything less than that could lead to early knockouts and ruined raid attempts.

Just like with previous bosses, Samurott will only appear with a Bug Tera Type. This helps it hit harder and avoid some key weaknesses, but you also need to remember it will still have Water-type moves too, so bringing something like a Fire-type as a counter is not a good call.

Thankfully, Samurott is notorious for being easy to counter because it has a limited move pool and is more of an all-rounder, making its attacks a bit less dangerous if it has a mixed spread.

This specific build has no Ice-type coverage and is focused on landing increased Critical Hits. Here are some of the best counters you can use to challenge the Unrivalved Samurott.

Best counters for the Unrivaled Samurott Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Best Corviknight build for the Unrivaled Samurott Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Even if Ice-moves were on the table, Corviknight is defensive enough to tank some hits thanks to its natural bulk. Now it is basically the ultimate answer to Unrivaled Samurott since it resists or is immune to every move outside of Aqua Cutter.

Get yourself a bulky bird and go to work today.

Tera Type: Flying

Ability: Pressure When this Pokémon is hit by a move, the opponent’s PP lowers by two rather than one.

Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack)

Held Item: Leftovers/Shell Bell

Both of these items heal Coriknight in their own ways, giving it additional time on the field without needing to use a move like Roost and waste a turn to heal.

EV spread 252 Attack The other 256 can be placed in whatever stat you want. For this raid event specifically, HP and Defense are recommended.

Moves Drill Peck/Brave Bird Screech Reflect/Roost/Taunt



Best Salamence build for the Unrivaled Samurott Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As soon as it was shown that Unrivaled Samurott would have no access to Ice-type moves, legions of Dragon-types saw their usage rates skyrocket. Salamence most of all thanks to its access to Intimidate and a number of other fantastic moves.

Tera Type: Flying

Ability: Intimidate Upon entering battle, the opponent’s Attack lowers one stage.

Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack)

Held Item: Leftovers/Shell Bell Since you will likely be focusing on setting up and dealing damage, these items will let you skip out on Roost as a move if you want to while still having some residual healing.

EV spread 252 Attack The other 256 can be placed in whatever stat you want. For this raid event specifically, HP and Defense are recommended.

Moves Fly/Dual Wingbeat/Fire Fang Dragon Dance Roost



Best Cloyster build for the Unrivaled Samurott Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you are worried about Critical Hits, why not simply ignore them? Cloyster has access to plenty of good moves, a high Defense stat, and the ability Shell Armor—which completely negates the chance of a Critical Hit on moves it is hit by.

Pack some decent moves for all situations and you should be good to go with this pick.

Tera Type: Ice or Water

Ability: Shell Armor

The opponent’s moves cannot Critical Hit.

Nature: Bold (+ Defense, – Attack)

Held Item: Leftovers/Shell Bell/Ice Stone

If you want some extra HP every turn, pick your poison between Leftovers and Shell Bell. Ice Stone will keep your Snowscape up longer, giving you more turns with boosted Defense without needing to set it back up.

EV spread

252 HP

The other 256 can be placed in whatever stat you want. For this raid event specifically, Special Attack and Defense are recommended.

Moves

Chilling Water/Ice Beam

Snowscape Boosts the Defense of all Ice-types, so it can help you live longer

Helping Hand/Life Dew

Best Azumarill build for the Unrivaled Samurott Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The king of casual raids returns as a viable option against Unrivaled Samurott, mostly thanks to its duel typing.

Azumarill is not the best option out of this list, but if you don’t want to build something new up and have old reliable sitting in your PC box, go ahead and break the glass for Belly Drum.

Tera Type: Water

Ability: Huge Power

The Pokémon’s Attack stat is doubled while it has this ability.

Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack)

Held Item: Shell Bell

When this item is held, the holder recovers 1/8th of the damage it inflicts on its opponents.

EV spread

252 Attack

The other 256 can be placed in whatever stat you want. For this raid event specifically, HP and Defense are recommended.

Moves

Belly Drum

Liquidation/Bounce/Play Rough

Helping Hand/Rain Dance

Dot will add more Unrivaled Samurott counters as they become known.