Seven-star Tera Raids are back on the menu, and this time players need to avoid being served up on the half-shell by the Unrivaled Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Despite the Pokémon’s limited move pool, a level 100 Samurott with raid boosts is nothing to joke about—especially if they want to catch one for the first time. In this raid, you will be contending with a Bug Tera Type Samurott, meaning it is no longer weak to Grass or Electric-type attacks. However, you will still need to take its original Water typing into account when building up a counter or two since it can still hit like a truck using some of its regular options.

Here are all of the moves Samurott has access to in the seven-star Tera Raid event, and additional info on the Pokémon to help you beat it.

What moves does Samurott know in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Because this is a Tera Raid event, the Unrivaled Samurott actually has access to more than four moves that it can use depending on the situation in a battle. In this case, you will need to worry about the following moves:

Regular Moves Aqua Cutter Megahorn Night Slash Drill Run

Additional Moves Focus Energy Swords Dance Bulldoze



With this lineup, Samurott is likely going to try and set up Focus Energy or Swords Dance to provide it with more firepower—it could also set up both if the right situation arises. Aqua Cutter, Night Slash, and Drill Run all have increased odds for landing critical hits already, so be wary if Focus Energy is used first. Megahorn is also going to get a STAB boost thanks to the Bug Tera Type Samurott is rocking, so it will hit harder than some might expect.

This Samurott also has the Hidden Ability Shell Armor, which means you can’t land crits on it. You’ll want to take that into account when choosing what Pokémon to use.