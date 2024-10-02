Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Infernape Tera Raid – Dates, location, and best counters

Seven-star Infernape Tera Raids are taking over Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for a limited time, and you’ll need to be prepared if you want to defeat and catch the lovable monkey.

We know how challenging seven-star Tera Raids can get in the Gen IX Pokémon games, so it’s safe to say Infernape won’t be monkeying around for this event. If you’re new to these Unrivaled Tera Raid events or struggling with this particular battle, we’ve put together an extensive guide on everything you need to know about the seven-star Infernape Tera Raids.

When is the seven-star Infernape Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

As with previous seven-star Tera Raid events featuring Starters, Unrivaled Infernape will make two appearances:

Seven-star Infernape Tera Raids will first appear in the Paldea region on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:00pm CT until Sunday, Oct. 6 at 6:59pm CT .

. They will pop up again the following week from Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:00pm CT until Sunday, Oct. 13 at 6:59pm CT.

During that second event period, also be on the lookout for special five-star Blissey Tera Raids. These raids are known to be quite generous with rewards like Exp. Candies and Tera Shards, so use that opportunity to stock up if necessary.

How to find seven-star Infernape Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unrivaled Infernape Tera Raids can essentially appear anywhere in the Paldea region, but it’s pretty easy to track them down.

Make sure you’ve unlocked seven-star Tera Raids. Unrivaled Infernape raids will not appear on your map until you’ve unlocked access to them toward the end of the main story.

During the event period, connect to the internet and update your Poke Portal News. If the Infernape raids are still not showing up on your Paldea map, restart your game.

Open up your Paldea map and look for a black Tera Raid icon with the Rock Tera Type symbol . Set that as your destination.

. Set that as your destination. Fly to the nearest Pokémon Center or landmark and follow the orange flag on your mini map until you reach your destination.

Interact with the black crystal and make sure it’s a seven-star raid with Infernape’s silhouette.

You may also find Unrivaled Infernape raids using the Tera Raid Battle Search feature in the Poké Portal. There, you can join fellow trainers in group raids. This requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

How to catch Infernape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can already obtain Infernape in Scarlet and Violet. Image via The Pokémon Company

Aside from the Unrivaled Tera Raid event, Infernape can be obtained in a few other ways in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

If you have The Indigo Disk DLC, you can catch Chimchar, Infernape’s first pre-evolution, in the Polar Biome within Blueberry Academy’s Terarium after upgrading the area. From there, you can simply evolve Chimchar into Monferno and then into Infernape. Without access to the DLC, you can still obtain an Infernape by either transferring one from another game via Pokémon HOME or trading with another player.

If you’re specifically looking to catch Infernape with the Mightiest Mark, you must beat the Unrivaled Tera Raid while it’s around. We’ll discuss how to beat the Infernape Tera Raid later in this guide.

Can you catch more than one Infernape in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

You can only catch one Infernape with the Mightiest Mark in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event. The raid is repeatable throughout the event period to earn more rewards like Herba Mystica, but you won’t be able to catch a second Infernape with that rare mark. If you need another Infernape (without the mark), use one of the methods mentioned in the previous section.

What is the best Nature for Chimchar, Monferno, and Infernape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Chimchar, Monferno, and Infernape work well as speedy mixed attackers or you can fully invest in physical attack. The best Natures for them are Hasty (+ Speed, – Defense), Naive (+ Speed, – Special Defense), or Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack). Just keep in mind that Infernape’s Attack and Special Attack stats both sit at 104, which is relatively weak compared to other fully evolved ‘mons that specialize in offense.

For a mixed Infernape, go with a Hasty or Naive nature to keep your offense stronger. This will make your ape faster at the expense of its defenses, so you may want it to hold the Focus Sash to ensure it can survive at least one hit. In terms of offense, give it Overheat for one strong special attack and utilize reliable physical attacks like Flare Blitz and Close Combat. Overheat lowers the user’s Special Attack by two stages each time it’s used, so the idea is to have Infernape use it once at full power and then rely more on physical attacks after that.

Now, if you aren’t a fan of using mixed attackers, Infernape can also function as a pure physical attacker with an Adamant nature. This allows you to take more advantage of Infernape’s Iron Fist ability, which boosts punching moves by 20 percent. Pair the hidden ability with moves like Drain Punch for HP recovery, Power-Up Punch for more Attack boosts, or Mach Punch and Bullet Punch for priority.

Beating the Unrivaled Infernape Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

We’ll update this guide with more details on the Unrivaled Infernape Tera Raid battle and how to beat it after the event begins.

What type is Unrivaled Infernape?

Rock is an interesting Tera Type for the ape. Image via The Pokémon Company

Infernape usually has the Fire/Fighting-typing, but it will have the Rock Tera Type for this specific Tera Raid event. This gives it five defensive weaknesses: Water, Grass, Steel, Ground, and Fighting.

At first glance, a Water-type Pokémon seems like a great option to bring as a counter for this raid, but that will ultimately depend on Unrivaled Infernape’s moveset and any tricks it wants to throw at us.

What moves does Unrivaled Infernape know?

TBD

Best counters for the Unrivaled Infernape Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

TBD

