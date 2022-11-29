How to grind Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is only one way.

Herba Mystica are new items introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. They’re five special plants that can cure ailments and boost the power of Pokémon, and play a pivotal role in the Path of Legends storyline.

In the later stages of the game, though, players can obtain the five different types of Herba Mystica and use them to make sandwiches with various perks.

The five types of Herba Mystica are:

Bitter Herba Mystica

Salty Herba Mystica

Spicy Herba Mystica

Sour Herba Mystica

Sweet Herba Mystica

Salty Herba Mystica is the most sought-after one. It appears in every single recipe used to increase the odds of finding Shiny Pokémon, which is a popular end-game activity players love to do.

So, how do you get them, or any of the others, for that matter? There’s only one way (or two, depending on how you frame it).

Where to find Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Herba Mystica can only be obtained by completing Five-Star Raids and Six-Star Raids, both of which become accessible in the end-game, although the latter requires a bit more legwork.

It will take some time to acquire large quantities of them, though. That’s because each Five-Star Raid only has about a 25 percent chance (one in four) of dropping one kind of Herba Mystica—though some only drop certain ones.

A more reliable method is focusing on Five-Star Raids and Six-Star Raids that revolve around Gengar, Blissey, Glalie, Drifblim, Amoongus, Eelektross, Dondozo, Palafin, and Cetitan.

Not only are they capable of dropping all five, but they also have about a 75 percent chance (three in four) of dropping them. They’re also the most reliable ones for finding Salty Herba Mystica.

The odds in Six-Star Raids are a little higher, too. Vaporeon, Blissey, Amoongus, Farigiraf, Dondozo, and Cetitan are your best bet. They drop all five and have an 85 percent chance of dropping them.

That’s only if you can handle them, though.

If you follow the method listed above, you’ll be raking in the Herba Mystica in no time.

It won’t be a walk in the park to get them in large quantities, but when you do, it’ll pay off big time. After all, finding and catching Shiny Pokémon is difficult at the best of times, so a bit of help will go a long way.