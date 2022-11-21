Best Path of Legends Titan order in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were heavily marketed with the concept that they would be Game Freak’s first true open-world Pokémon titles. And, despite some major hiccups in the form of game performance at launch, the developers held true to that promise to allow players to choose how their journeys in the Paldea region unfold.

Along with the shift to being open world, Gen IX also split its story up into three parts under a larger Treasure Hunt banner—Victory Road, Operation Starfall, and Path of Legends—with two of the options being entirely new to the franchise. For the most part.

A majority of the hype surrounding Scarlet and Violet’s story centered around the Path of Legends. On the surface, it was marketed as an actual treasure hunt where you would team up with an upperclassman to search for a mystical ingredient and fight Titan Pokémon—a fresh take on Totem Pokémon from back in Sun and Moon but even bigger.

What we got is basically exactly that, though the story is actually much more touching than most fans may think going in. And, while the performance issues and lack of true level scaling put a damper on what could have been an absolutely incredible story section for the Pokémon franchise, chasing down Titans is still just as fun as it looked in the trailers.

So if you are ready to clash with some of the biggest Pokémon in the series’ history, here is the best Titan order you can follow along the Path of Legends—including details about locations and more.

Best Titan order and location guide for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Path of Legends

Image via The Pokémon Company

Titan hunting, level scaling, and how it impacts mechanics in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To keep the explanation from being the length of Orthworm, the Lurking Steel Titan, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet do have level scaling but it isn’t dynamic to the open world. This means that levels were taken into account during development and the usual curve that a Pokémon game would see at various points has been flattened at certain points in the game.

Path of Legends follows the same core principles as Victory Road’s Gym challenge, but the rewards are different and it is actually easier to access all five Titans compared to all eight Gyms.

Each Titan has a set location you will encounter it in, with the main obstacle obstructing your way being the landscape surrounding it. For some, that means finding it might be a chore, and others might be surrounded by strong wild Pokémon—or think it is cool to throw giant boulders down a mountain for fun. They will also all have at least two boss phases.

Beating a Titan once will require you to get them to low health and then chase them across their designated area. Once you find them again, they will typically break open their lair, eat some of the Herba Mystica you are trying to snatch from them, and then battle you again with boosted stats.

There are two Titans that are relatively easy to deal with in the early game, one that is geared more toward mid-level progression, and two that fall squarely in the “you will need to actually try” category of boss battles. Only one Titan will likely cause you problems overall when it comes to battling them, and yes, you can catch those same Titans later once you beat them—even if they shrink.

As for a reward, well, a cutscene after each Titan will result in lore playing out thanks to your buddy Arven’s fancy book and hidden secrets. Oh, and every Herba Mystica will give Koraidon or Miraidon boosted traversal functions like being able to dash, swim in water, glide, or climb up walls. Happy hunting.

How to find and beat The Stony Cliff Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The one time you receive a recommendation on where to go first on the Path of Legends, Arven points you to the east of the Academy and toward the Stony Cliff Titan.

It is very easy to spot the oversized Klawf hanging from the side of one of the highest points within the maze-like canyon of South Province Areas Three. From there, you just need to force it into a battle and kick its shell in.

Titan Klawf is a pure Rock-type, only level 16, and has no powerful moves, so even with the boosts you and Arven should be able to handle it with no issues especially since every second encounter is a Double Battle. And, once you win, you unlock Koraidon/Miraidon/s ability to dash faster while riding them—letting you knock Pokémon out of tress by ramming them and speeding up your travel overall.

Image via The Pokémon Company

How to find and beat The Open Sky Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The other Titan that can be classified as “early” game based on its level is Bombirdier, the Open Sky Titan.

Found at the peak of the sloping, windmill-covered hills of West Province Area One, Bombirdier is the only Titan that actually inconveniences you on its own terms—by dropping giant boulders down the hills you are trying to climb. Dodging them isn’t difficult while riding on your Legendary Pokémon and the Flying-Dark type is only slightly more dangerous than the Titan Klawf at level 20.

It does know Wing Attack and Pluck, so it is best to avoid using Grass, Fighting, or Bug-types in this battle. It doesn’t know any Dark moves and isn’t that strong otherwise, however. Clear it out at your own pace alongside Arven’s Nacli.

Winning this clash will net you the ability to swim on the back of Koraidon/Miraidon—and opens a lot of the map up to easy exploring.

Image via The Pokémon Company

How to find and beat The Lurking Steel Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Orthworm, the Lurking Steel Titan is a friend and no one say otherwise. Look at how excited he is to see you when you first show up, clearly the fighting is only friendly banter between soon-to-be buddies.

In all seriousness, finding the Titan Orthworm is only tricky if you are exploring East Province Area Three at the ground level or inside the crates full of mining equipment. If you get some elevation you will see his giant fave poking out of the ground and can easily give chase once he starts burrowing.

Some of the caves do get a bit windy once he opens them up, but tracking him down again isn’t that hard and the battle is relatively easy despite Arven’s insistence to use a near-useless Toedscool against the level 29 Steel-type.

Koraidon/Miraidon will gain the ability to jump higher if you hold the B Button after this Titan. But don’t you dare forget to pick up your buddy Orthworm before leaving for the next stop.

Image via The Pokémon Company

How to find and beat The Quaking Earth Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This. This is the big one fans are going to want to know about. Deep in the Asado Desert lies a chance to encounter one of Scarlet and Violet’s new inclusion’s for the Pokémon franchise. A Paradox Pokémon.

Depending on the version you are playing, this encounter will be different—with Scarlet facing Great Tusk and Violet battling Iron Treads. Both are variations of Donphan from the distant past and future respectively. And if there was ever any doubt about that connection, just double-check the cry it gives in the text box before you clash.

Along with that excitement comes the first truly challenging battle on the Path of Legends. While the Earth Titan is easy to spot and doesn’t run far, it is level 45 and can hit like a tank—in one case literally. Great Tusk is a Ground/Fighting-type and Iron Treads is a Ground/Steel-type. Pay close attention to that secondary typing because it is the deadlier of the two.

Neither Quaking Earth Titan has a Ground-type move. They both know Rapid Spin and Knock Off, with their third move being either Brick Break or Iron Head for STAB coverage. Those will hurt the most, but if you can bring a strong Water-type in either case you should be golden.

After beating them you will gain the ability to glide through the air with Koraidon/Miraidon and have your only chance to capture a Paradox Pokémon prior to the end of the game. The latter is a bit of a bummer, but one chance is better than none.

Image via The Pokémon Company

How to find and beat The False Dragon Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Prepare for the most annoying and difficult of the five Titans, and no, that isn’t just because it is the highest level.

The Fake Dragon Titan is located in the middle of Casseroya Lake, an area filled with powerful Water and Dragon-type Pokémon that set the stage for the battle and make it a pain to swim through because of how frequently they will spawn right in front of you—looking at you Gyarados.

This is also the first three part-battle, as the “False” part of the name is actually used to imply that you will battle a fake Titan before clashing with the real one. And, if you get a glimpse of Dondozo and Tatsugiri before the battle you can kind of tell what that gimmick plays on.

To find this Titan you will need to make your way out to one of the small, flat islands in the middle of the lake. You will know you are at the right one because it is covered in Tatsugiri, a Dragon/Water-type that makes itself look like a piece of sushi. And, none of these Tatsugiri will move, because this is where your challenge begins.

Navigate the island until you find the largest Tatsugiri near the northern edge of the island—it even says Titan in its little word bubble before you interact with it. This will prompt a large Dondozo—a pure Water-type that looks like a traditional Japanese sushi chef—-will jump out and swallow the Tatsugiri before launching into a battle.

Titan Dondozo is level 56 and knows Aqua Tail, Body Slam, and Order Up—the latter being a somewhat strong Dragon-type move that can boost its stats based on the Tatsugiri it has eaten.

Defeating Titan Dondozo will prompt it to run away toward the northern portion of the next island. Give chase, avoid the spawning Pokémon, and then battle it again after the Tatsugiri pops out and brings it some Herba Mystica that it swallows alongside the smaller Pokémon.

Arven will help you beat it, but doing so will just result in another battle with the actual Titan, Tatsugiri. This is much harder and you will need to be prepared as it is level 57, knows Muddy Water and Icy Wind, and hits way harder than you would think.

Winning this challenge will net Koraidon/Miraidon the ability to scale sheer surfaces like mountain walls, giving you the final tool needed to traverse the entire map however you want.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Completing all five Titan challenges will result in a heartwarming cutscene for Arven, followed by some foreshadowing that brings things full circle and will result in the mysteries of The Great Crater of Paldea being answered once you finish the other two story paths.