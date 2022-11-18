There’s a lot to explore in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Players may run into gigantic versions of Pokémon on their adventures and their first instinct will be to catch them.

Titan Pokémon are impossible to miss due to their huge size, and taking them down is equally challenging. Given how difficult it can be to beat Titan Pokémon, having them on your side would give you the upper hand in a battle.

Are Titan Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet catchable?

Titan Pokémon can’t be caught by players in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Once players defeat a Titan Pokémon, they’ll be presented with a cutscene and embark on a new quest. While all of this is happening, the Titan Pokémon you just beat will disappear and you’ll need to focus on completing the remaining parts of the mission.

While you won’t be able to catch Titan Pokémon in their majestic forms, you’ll still be able to capture their regular versions. The catchable versions of Pokémon also come in various sizes, meaning it’s possible to catch a larger-than-normal version of a certain Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. They won’t be close to Titans in terms of their size, but it’s the best players can do in the game.

There are still many strong Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet that players will encounter throughout their adventures. If you happen to struggle in a battle, your best bet will be checking type matchups to prepare a team that does exceptionally well against the Pokémon you’re facing.