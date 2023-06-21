Best Pokémon to counter Gimmighoul Tera Raids and find a Shiny faster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Most players won’t have any issues with easier Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but there are some that you will want to optimize in order to get the best results. This is the case for the special Gimmighoul Tera Raid event that introduces the chest-bound collector’s Shiny variant to the game.

Running from June 21 to July 2, players can find Gimmighoul in Tera Raids around Paldea. They are appearing in everything from one to five-star raids, but if you want a Shiny Gimmighoul, you will need to take on the five-star ones specifically—none of the others offer access to the treasure most players are hunting for.

Considering this is Gimmighoul and not Gholdengo you will be facing, the difficulty shouldn’t impact you much, but here is how you can quickly dispatch the Ghost-type Coin Chest Pokémon while looking for your prize.

How to beat Gimmighoul Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike the bosses in Unrivaled, seven-star Tera Raids, five-star Gimmighoul raids will only feature the Pokémon at level 75 with some additional Tera boosts. You also don’t need to unlock them and can simply stumble upon the raids at any point—or search them out by looking for the glowing Tera Raid crystals on your map.

Gimmighoul is not a very strong battler, though it does have some decent moves with Shadow Ball, Power Gem, and Nasty Plot.

As long as you bring something to counter its Ghost-type moves, you should be perfectly fine with whatever Pokémon you deem strong enough. And, since it is a pure Ghost-type, it has plenty of weaknesses to exploit.

Best counters for Gimmighoul Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There isn’t one single best option to counter Gimmighoul, but your best bet overall is to bring a good Dark or Normal-type to the battle.

Both Dark and Normal-type Pokémon don’t care about Gimmighoul’s attacks and have access to moves that will hit Gimmighoul for super effective damage.

But if you need the absolute best answer for quickly bashing Gimmighoul so you can find your Shiny, despite the terrible odds, you can simply look toward Annihilape.

Best Annihilape build for Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Drain Punch won’t work on Gimmighoul, but you can just spam Rage Fist, Bulk Up, or Screech to do the deed since Annihilape won’t care about dying a few times in the worse case scenarios.

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Defiant 252 HP

252 Attack

4 Defense Life Orb

Shell Bell Rage Fist

Drain Punch

Bulk Up

Screech Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack) Fighting or Ghost

Best Gholdengo build for Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you really want to play dirty, you can also bring your own Gholdengo to help with your treasure hunt. It might not like taking a Shadow Ball, but you can fire back with your own to hit much harder. Plus, don’t you just love the Coin Entity farming the Coin Chest?

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Good as Gold 252 HP

252 Special Attack

4 Defense Shell Bell

Leftovers Shadow Ball

Flash Cannon

Nasty Plot

Metal Sound Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack) Steel or Ghost

Dot will add more useful Gimmighoul counters to help you grind Tera Raids as they become available.

