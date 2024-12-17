Best teams for Holiday Cup Little Edition in Pokémon Go

As we wind down the end of the year, the holiday event in Pokémon Go is in full swing, and it comes with the Holiday Cup Little Edition. This is a PvP competition you can join, but you’ll want to bring the best teams you can make to these battles.

As with previous little leagues, the Holiday Cup Little Edition has a limited amount of Pokémon you can use on your team. You’ll want to bring some of the best choices, and filter out the ones you don’t want to use. We’ve been able to construct some of the best ones that give you the highest opportuntiy of victory. These are some of the best Pokémon teams that you can use in the Holiday Cup Little Edition for Pokémon Go.

Best Pokémon teams for the Holiday Cup Little Edition in Pokémon Go

Add Alolan Vulpix to your Little League team this holiday season. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

As you might expect for the little league, you can only use Pokémon that are at or below 500 CP for any teams in the Holiday Cup Little Edition. This greatly reduces your choices of Pokémon that you can add to your setup. Alongside this requirement, you can also only use Electric, Flying, Grass, Ghost, Ice, or Normal-type Pokémon. So long any Pokémon you want to use on your team meets these requirements, they should be a suitable choice, but some options are better than others.

These are some of the best teams you can create for the Holiday Cup Little Edition in Pokémon Go. Make sure to also work on the Holiday Part One tasks and Collection Challenges.

Alolan Marowak, Joltik, and Bewear

Expect to use Alolan Marowak often in these battles. Image via the Pokemon company, remix by Dot Esports

With this first team, we will keep things heated with Alolan Marowak, one of the stronger choices you can use in this competition. You can expect various Ice and Ghost-type opponents, and Alolan Marowak is perfect to counter them both. As backup against the more unorthodox choices, we have Joltik and Bewear, with Bewear holding the line as the final Pokémon who can use Fighting-type attacks. Fighting attacks are the next worst thing to use against an Ice-type Pokémon other than Fire-type moves, and this team has them both. It’s an ideal choice for those returning to the Holiday Little Cup.

Alolan Marowak: Fire Spin (fast move), Shadow Bone, and Bone Club

Fire Spin (fast move), Shadow Bone, and Bone Club Joltik : Sucker Punch (fast move), Discharge, and Cross Poison

: Sucker Punch (fast move), Discharge, and Cross Poison Bewear: Shadow Claw (fast move), Superpower, and Stomp

Amaura, Alolan Sandslash, and Miltank

Alolan Sandslash can slice away at the competition. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

For this team, we’ll focus on several Ice-type options you can expect to see on several teams in this competition. The first Pokémon you want to use is Amaura, an Ice and Rock-type Pokémon that can do some decent damage. However, don’t expect it to stick around long, and you can swap to Miltank or Alolan Sandslash. You might have to swap out Sandslash for Amaura as your starting Pokémon to see if that works, but keep Miltank in reserve as your final Pokémon due to its high defenses and being a Normal-type.

Amaura: Powder Snow (fast move), Weather Ball (Ice-type), and Ancient Power

Powder Snow (fast move), Weather Ball (Ice-type), and Ancient Power Alolan Sandshash: Powder Snow (fast move), Ice Punch, and Drill Run

Powder Snow (fast move), Ice Punch, and Drill Run Miltank: Rollout (fast move), Ice Punch, and Drill Run

Smeargle, Pikachu (Libre), and Alolan Vulpix

Smeargle has access to nearly every attack type. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

A distinct Pokémon that everyone should expect to see relatively often on some of the best teams is Smeargle, a Normal-type Pokémon. Smeargle’s unique trait is that it can learn nearly any type of move in Pokémon Go, and you want these attacks to be Fire and Fighting-types, which are perfect for many of the Ice-types that many players will use. For back up, keep Pikachu (Libre) and Alolan Vulpix, holding Alolan Vulpix in reserve as your final option.

Smeargle: Incinerate (fast move), Flying Press, and V-Create

Incinerate (fast move), Flying Press, and V-Create Pikachu (Libre): Thunder Shock (fast move), Thunder Punch, and Flying Press

Thunder Shock (fast move), Thunder Punch, and Flying Press Alolan Vulpix: Powder Snow (fast move), Weather Ball (Ice-type), and Dark Pulse

Aurorus, Walrein, and Pachirisu

Walrein is a robust defender with a decent amount of attack power. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

For this team, we have a heavy Ice-type focus with Aurorus and Walrein. Although we have Walrein in the middle, we’d recommend using it as your final Pokémon to hold the line against your enemies. Pachirisu is an interesting choice as it primarily uses Electric-type moves. It can prove useful if you’re trying to focus on whittling down an opponent, but keep Walrein on reserve, and Aurorus is a fun starting choice as an Ice and Rock-type Pokémon.

Aurorus: Powder Snow (fast move), Weather Ball (Ice-type), and Meteor Beam

Powder Snow (fast move), Weather Ball (Ice-type), and Meteor Beam Walrein: Powder Snow (fast move), Icicle Spear, and Water Pulse

Powder Snow (fast move), Icicle Spear, and Water Pulse Pachirisu: Volt Switch (fast move), Thunder Punch, and Thunderbolt

Diggersby, shadow Litwick, and Stunfisk

Diggersby is ready for the Holiday Cup Little League. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

For the final team, we have Diggersby as the first opponent. As a Ground and Normal-type Pokémon, it’s a great choice to have out there to face off against enemies. It has a good range of attack and defense power, and you can back it up with Litwick and Stunfisk. You might want to switch to Stunfisk earlier than you would if you were to use it on other teams. However, it all comes down to if you’re dealing with other Ice-type Pokémon, and Litwick is a great choice to take on Ice or Ghost-type choices.

Diggersby: Quick attack (fast move), Fire Punch, and Scorching Sands

Quick attack (fast move), Fire Punch, and Scorching Sands (shadow) Litwick: Ember (fast move), Mystical Fire, and Flame Charge

Ember (fast move), Mystical Fire, and Flame Charge Stunfisk: Thunder Shock, Mud Bomb, and Discharge

