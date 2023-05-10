Pokémon Scarlet and Violet player starts Gimmighoul-themed countdown for HOME connectivity

Since the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players have been eagerly waiting for the Gen IX titles to be made compatible with Pokémon HOME, the franchise’s cloud-based storage and transferring system. Once compatible, the app will allow players to transfer their Pokémon from older games to Scarlet and Violet. But until then, one player will be counting the days in a creative way as they wait.

Reddit user Milan_Utup posted an image of the tiny Ghost-type Gimmighoul along with one Gimmighoul Coin. The player said they will be adding “a treasure” to Gimmighoul’s collection each day until Pokémon HOME’s compatibility with Scarlet and Violet is official. This might remind fans of the Turtwig countdown for the app’s compatibility with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl last year.

The Gimmighoul theme is clever, considering the Pokémon eventually evolves into Gholdengo once 999 coins are collected. Players likely won’t have to wait 999 days, though. It was previously announced that the highly anticipated compatibility was slated for spring 2023, and recent leaks suggest it may be happening very soon.

Scarlet and Violet players have been asking for Pokémon HOME for a while now because its addition will be a game-changer. The app will bring the Galarian Pokémon from Sword and Shield and the Hisuian Pokémon from Legends: Arceus to Paldea. In fact, any Pokémon that was not previously in the Gen IX games will be thrown into the mix. This will give players the opportunity to reunite with their favorite Pokémon from past generations while opening the doors for new competitive formats.