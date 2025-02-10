The Beloved Buddies event is underway in Pokémon Go, with several featured Pokémon appearing throughout the week. Three Collection Challenges are available for you to complete during that time, with dynamic duos for each one.

Recommended Videos

You’ll need to explore your local area to track down these Pokémon, and complete these collections. The more you explore, the better your chances are of finding these Pokémon. Many of these Pokémon have a chance to appear in the wild, but you might have a better opportunity to catch them through other means. You want to act quickly if you’re keen to earn every reward. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete all Beloved Buddies Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go.

All Beloved Buddies Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

Slowpoke is one of the featured Collection Pokémon you need for this event. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The Pokémon featured in these three Collection Challenges have an increased chance to appear throughout the Beloved Buddies event. This event goes from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, giving you less than a week to catch them all at least once. Many of them can appear when you place a Lure module down at a nearby PokéStop, though, and these items have an increased effect during this event, lasting for an hour.

Alternatively, you can find them in the wild as you explore your neighborhood while playing Pokémon Go. Both are valid options, but you need to catch them at least during the active event to earn the rewards for completing the Collection Challenge.

All Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Collection Pokémon How to catch Cutiefly Cutiefly can appear in the wild or when using a Lure. Fomantis Fomantis can appear in the wild or when using a Lure.

All completion rewards: 3,000 Stardust and 15 Great Balls.

The first challenge features Cutiefly and Fomantis. These two Pokémon can appear in the wild or when you place down a Lure. Of the two, Fomantis is a notably decent Pokémon that never hurts to add to your collection. You can evolve Fomantis into Lurantis, a Grass-type Pokémon that you can typically use in the Great League against other players. It’s not a powerful choice to use in raids or against powerful opponents, such as Giovanni.

All Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 2 Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Collection Pokémon How to catch Shellder Shellder can appear in the wild or when using a Lure. Slowpoke Slowpoke can appear in the wild or when using a Lure.

The second Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge focuses on two Water-type Pokémon, Shellder and Slowpoke. Like the others, these two can appear in the wild as you explore your local area or place down a Lure at a PokéStop. Between the two, we’d recommend going after as many Slowpoke as you can find during this Pokémon Go event, as Slowpoke’s evolved forms, Slowbro and Slowking, are decent choices in raids and against other players. You can also use any Slowpoke candy you get on the Galarian Slowpoke, making it easier to evolve it into Galarian Slowking and Slowbro.

All completion rewards: 3,000 Stardust and 15 Great Balls.

All Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 3 Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Collection Pokémon How to catch Diglett Diglett can appear in the wild or when using a Lure. Dunsparce Dunsparce can appear in the wild or when using a Lure.

All completion rewards: 3,000 Stardust and 15 Great Balls.

The third and final Collection Challenge features Diglett and Dunsparce, two mid-range Pokémon. You can find them while exploring your local area or placing a lure down at a PokéStop. Of the two, Dunsparce might be the notable Pokémon to catch, as Diglett is a mundane Pokémon with unimpressive evolved forms. Dunsparce, on the other hand, has an evolved form that could be an interesting choice when it comes to Pokémon Go. Having a stockpile of Dunspace candy would be a good idea to prepare for when it does make its debut.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy