It’s time for a new season in Pokémon Go. Fans will go on various adventures during the Season of Light, and “A Cosmic Companion” is one of them.

Through various events during the Season of Light and research tasks, players will get to explore Ultra Space’s story. To kick off the season, Niantic added Cosmog, the Legendary Nebula Pokémon, to the game. Players looking to add Cosmog to their Pokédex will need to complete their respective Special Research Tasks to unlock an encounter with the Pokémon.

Can you evolve Cosmog in Pokémon Go?

Evolving Cosmog will be the first thought trainers will have after unlocking the Pokémon for the first time. Cosmog can be evolved in Pokémon Go, but Niantic hasn’t released the full details regarding the Pokémon’s enhanced versions.

Cosmog’s first evolved form, Cosmoem, will become available in the later stages of the Cosmic Companion Special Research. When Cosmoem becomes available, players should be able to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem with enough Candy.

When it comes to Soleago and Lunala, however, players will have more to do until November. After Cosmog evolves into Cosmoem, it can also evolve into Solgaleo or Lunala. In other Pokémon games, the last evolution depends on the title that players are playing, but it might be a completely different process in Pokémon Go.

Based on other Pokémon that have multiple evolution options, chances are that players may need to complete additional tasks to decide between Solgaleo and Lunala while evolving Cosmoem. Considering Solgaleo represents the sun while Lunala stands for the moon, there might be a time-of-day requirement for these evolutions when they become available.