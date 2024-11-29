Forgot password
Promo cards for Greninja, Venusaur, and Haunter side by side.
Images via The Pokemon Company/Remix by Dot Esports
Pokémon TCG Pocket Venusaur Drop Event: Dates, promo cards, and best decks

Gotta collect 'em all.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Nov 29, 2024

A new event is taking place in Pokémon TCG Pocket, with the Venusaur Drop Event providing new Promos to collect, battles to win, and missions to complete. You’re in the right place to find out everything about this event.

Events in Pokémon TCG Pocket have become a staple of the game, offering new Promo cards to collect featuring different artwork and entirely new designs. Drop Events in Pokémon TCG Pocket focus on the Solo Battles in the game, challenging you against specific decks.

From all the Promos and dates to our tips for the best decks to use and all the missions to complete, we’ve got everything you need to know.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Venusaur Drop Event Promos

Like the Lapras ex Drop Event in Pokémon TCG Pocket, there are five promos to collect featuring four different artworks, all stamped, and a new full art for Venusaur.

ImageSet numberNameDates available
An alternate art Venusaur card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Promo-A 18/P-AVenusaurNov. 29 – Dec. 12, 2024
A stamped Greninja Promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Promo-A 19/P-AGreninjaNov. 29 – Dec. 12, 2024
A stamped Haunter Promo card in Pokemon TCG PocketPromo-A 20/P-AHaunterNov. 29 – Dec. 12, 2024
A stamped Onix Promo card in Pokemon TCG PocketPromo-A 21/P-AOnixNov. 29 – Dec. 12, 2024
A stamped Jigglypuff Promo card in Pokemon TCG PocketPromo-A 22/P-AJigglypuffNov. 29 – Dec. 12, 2024

Best decks to use for Venusaur Drop Event in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Each of the four Solo Battles available during the Venusaur Drop Event feature Grass Pokémon, mostly themed around Venusaur. Therefore, the best decks to use are Fire-Type decks featuring the likes of Charizard, Arcanine, and Moltres.

The recent Fire-type Mass Outbreak event should have provided you with plenty of cards to use, including the likes of Arcanine ex. While perhaps not as powerful as Charizard, Arcanine ex requires only two energy to deal 120 attack—which can be boosted to 170 by taking advantage of any weaknesses on the field and using the Blaine Trainer Card.

While the AI opponent will predominantly use Grass-Type Pokémon, there are a few colorless cards included with the likes of Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, and Tauros appearing. Don’t worry too much about countering them with their weaknesses and stick to using Fire-Type Pokémon—just be aware that may take a little bit more effort to take them down.

All Venusaur Drop Event missions and rewards

There are four levels of difficulty available in Solo Battles during the Venusaur Drop Event, which need to be defeated to unlock the higher difficulty. Promo Packs are available as random rewards for victory at any level, although your chances of obtaining one are greater if you beat a higher difficulty.

Ivysaur Deck (Genetic Apex)

MissionReward
Knock out your opponent’s Active Pokémon one time with an attack from a Fire-type Pokémon – 3x Event Hourglass
Put three Basic Pokémon into player– 3x Event Hourglass
First Time Battle Rewards– 25x XP
– 1x Shop Ticket
– 50x Shinedust
– 2x Pack Hourglass
Drop Rewards (Random)– 1x Promo Pack
– 25x Shinedust
1x Shop Ticket

Venusaur & Scyther Deck (Genetic Apex)

MissionReward
Knock out your opponent’s Active Pokémon two times with an attack from a Fire-type Pokémon – 3x Event Hourglass
Make your opponent’s Pokémon [fall] Asleep one time– 3x Event Hourglass
Win this battle by turn 14– 3x Event Hourglass
First Time Battle Rewards– 50x XP
– 1x Shop Ticket
– 100x Shinedust
– 4x Pack Hourglass
Drop Rewards (Random)– 1x Promo Pack
– 25x Shinedust
– 1x Shop Ticket

Venusaur ex Deck (Genetic Apex)

MissionReward
Win five or more battles– 4x Wonder Hourglass
Win this battle using a Deck where all the Pokémon cards are of ◆, ◆◆, and/or ◆◆◆ rarity– 4x Wonder Hourglass
Win this battle by turn 14– 4x Wonder Hourglass
Win this battle without your opponent getting any points– 4x Wonder Hourglass
First Time Battle Rewards– 75x XP
– 1x Shop Ticket
– 150x Shinedust
– 6x Pack Hourglass
Drop Rewards (Random)– 1x Promo Pack
– 25x Shinedust
– 1x Shop Ticket

Venusaur ex * Lilligant Deck (Genetic Apex)

MissionReward
Win this battle using a Deck where all the Pokémon cards are of ◆, ◆◆, and/or ◆◆◆ rarity– 5x Wonder Hourglass
Win this battle by turn 12– 5x Wonder Hourglass
Win this battle without your opponent getting any points– 5x Wonder Hourglass
Win 10 or more battles– 5x Wonder Hourglass
Win 20 or more battles– 5x Wonder Hourglass
First Time Battle Rewards– 100x XP
– 1x Shop Ticket
– 200x Shinedust
– 8x Pack Hourglass
Drop Rewards (Random)– 1x Promo Pack
– 25x Shinedust
– 1x Shop Ticket
