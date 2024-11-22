Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
An image showing three cards from Pokemon TCG Pocket of Arcanine ex, Blaine, and Charizard.
Images via The Pokemon Company / Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event: All missions, rewards, and more in Pokémon TCG Pocket

We've got all the details you need for Pokémon TCG Pocket's new Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 22, 2024 09:22 am

Pokémon TCG Pocket is not slowing down. Instead, it’s treating fans to a new event focused around Fire-type Pokémon, giving you the opportunity to bolster your decks. If you’re looking for all the details, you’ve come to the right place.

Recommended Videos

The Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event in Pokémon TCG Pocket is the second event to focus on the Wonder Pick mechanic, following the drop of new Chansey and Meowth Promo cards, but this time it’s all about Fire-types, which will be extremely important in the forthcoming event where a new Venusaur Promo is up for grabs.

From all the missions and rewards to all the cards available to grab, we’ve got everything you need to know.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event cards

There are two sets of cards available in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire-Type Mass Outbreak Event, with one set being available through Wonder Picks, which cost three Stamina to select, and another set of cards available via Bonus Picks, which cost zero Stamina.

Some cards, like Ninetales and Rapidash, are available in both. You can see details for all the cards in the tables below.

Wonder Pick Options

ImageNameDates Available
Artwork for Arcanine ex in Genetic ApexArcanine exNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
Artwork for Charizard in Genetic ApexCharizardNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
Artwork for Moltres in Genetic ApexMoltresNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
Artwork for Ninetales in Genetic ApexNinetalesNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
RapidashNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
Artwork for Charmeleon in Genetic ApexCharmeleonNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
Blaine artwork in Genetic ApexBlaineNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024

Bonus Pick Options

ImageNameDates Available
Artwork for Charmander in Genetic ApexCharmanderNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
Artwork for Charmeleon in Genetic ApexCharmeleonNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
Artwork for Vulpix in Genetic ApexVulpixNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
Artwork for Ninetales in Genetic ApexNinetalesNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
Artwork for Growlithe in Genetic ApexGrowlitheNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
Artwork for Ponyta in Genetic ApexPonytaNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
RapidashNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
Artwork for Magmar in Genetic ApexMagmarNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
Artwork for Heatmor in Genetic ApexHeatmorNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
Blaine from Pokémon TCG Pocket.BlaineNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
N/A1x Pack HourglassNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
N/A1x Wonder HourglassNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
N/A1x Shop TicketNov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event missions and rewards

Just like previous events in Pokémon TCG Pocket, the Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event provides various missions to complete, each with their own rewards. Unfortunately, those wanting to grind packs will be disappointed as there are no Pack Hourglasses available as rewards. We’ve got the full list below.

MissionReward
Collect one Arcanine ex card1x Shop Ticker
1x Wonder Hourglass
Wonder Pick three times1x Shop Ticket
1x Wonder Hourglass
Wonder Pick five times3x Shop Ticket
3x Wonder Hourglass
Collect five Fire cards3x Shop Ticket
2x Wonder Hourglass
Collect 10 Fire cards5x Shop Ticket
3x Wonder Hourglass
Collect 15 Fire cards7x Shop Ticket
2x Wonder Hourglass
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv