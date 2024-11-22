Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event: All missions, rewards, and more in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket is not slowing down. Instead, it’s treating fans to a new event focused around Fire-type Pokémon, giving you the opportunity to bolster your decks. If you’re looking for all the details, you’ve come to the right place.
The Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event in Pokémon TCG Pocket is the second event to focus on the Wonder Pick mechanic, following the drop of new Chansey and Meowth Promo cards, but this time it’s all about Fire-types, which will be extremely important in the forthcoming event where a new Venusaur Promo is up for grabs.
From all the missions and rewards to all the cards available to grab, we’ve got everything you need to know.
All Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event cards
There are two sets of cards available in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire-Type Mass Outbreak Event, with one set being available through Wonder Picks, which cost three Stamina to select, and another set of cards available via Bonus Picks, which cost zero Stamina.
Some cards, like Ninetales and Rapidash, are available in both. You can see details for all the cards in the tables below.
Wonder Pick Options
|Image
|Name
|Dates Available
|Arcanine ex
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Charizard
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Moltres
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Ninetales
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Rapidash
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Charmeleon
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Blaine
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
Bonus Pick Options
|Image
|Name
|Dates Available
|Charmander
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Charmeleon
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Vulpix
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Ninetales
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Growlithe
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Ponyta
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Rapidash
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Magmar
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Heatmor
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|Blaine
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|N/A
|1x Pack Hourglass
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|N/A
|1x Wonder Hourglass
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
|N/A
|1x Shop Ticket
|Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024
All Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event missions and rewards
Just like previous events in Pokémon TCG Pocket, the Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event provides various missions to complete, each with their own rewards. Unfortunately, those wanting to grind packs will be disappointed as there are no Pack Hourglasses available as rewards. We’ve got the full list below.
|Mission
|Reward
|Collect one Arcanine ex card
|1x Shop Ticker
1x Wonder Hourglass
|Wonder Pick three times
|1x Shop Ticket
1x Wonder Hourglass
|Wonder Pick five times
|3x Shop Ticket
3x Wonder Hourglass
|Collect five Fire cards
|3x Shop Ticket
2x Wonder Hourglass
|Collect 10 Fire cards
|5x Shop Ticket
3x Wonder Hourglass
|Collect 15 Fire cards
|7x Shop Ticket
2x Wonder Hourglass
Published: Nov 22, 2024 09:22 am