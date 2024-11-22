Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event: All missions, rewards, and more in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket is not slowing down. Instead, it’s treating fans to a new event focused around Fire-type Pokémon, giving you the opportunity to bolster your decks. If you’re looking for all the details, you’ve come to the right place.

The Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event in Pokémon TCG Pocket is the second event to focus on the Wonder Pick mechanic, following the drop of new Chansey and Meowth Promo cards, but this time it’s all about Fire-types, which will be extremely important in the forthcoming event where a new Venusaur Promo is up for grabs.

From all the missions and rewards to all the cards available to grab, we’ve got everything you need to know.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event cards

There are two sets of cards available in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire-Type Mass Outbreak Event, with one set being available through Wonder Picks, which cost three Stamina to select, and another set of cards available via Bonus Picks, which cost zero Stamina.

Some cards, like Ninetales and Rapidash, are available in both. You can see details for all the cards in the tables below.

Wonder Pick Options

Image Name Dates Available Arcanine ex Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Charizard Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Moltres Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Ninetales Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Rapidash Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Charmeleon Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Blaine Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024

Bonus Pick Options

Image Name Dates Available Charmander Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Charmeleon Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Vulpix Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Ninetales Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Growlithe Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Ponyta Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Rapidash Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Magmar Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Heatmor Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 Blaine Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 N/A 1x Pack Hourglass Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 N/A 1x Wonder Hourglass Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024 N/A 1x Shop Ticket Nov. 22 – Nov 29, 2024

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event missions and rewards

Just like previous events in Pokémon TCG Pocket, the Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event provides various missions to complete, each with their own rewards. Unfortunately, those wanting to grind packs will be disappointed as there are no Pack Hourglasses available as rewards. We’ve got the full list below.

Mission Reward Collect one Arcanine ex card 1x Shop Ticker

1x Wonder Hourglass Wonder Pick three times 1x Shop Ticket

1x Wonder Hourglass Wonder Pick five times 3x Shop Ticket

3x Wonder Hourglass Collect five Fire cards 3x Shop Ticket

2x Wonder Hourglass Collect 10 Fire cards 5x Shop Ticket

3x Wonder Hourglass Collect 15 Fire cards 7x Shop Ticket

2x Wonder Hourglass

