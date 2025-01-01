Pokémon TCG Pocket Blastoise Drop Event: Dates, promo cards, and best decks

Drop Events in Pokémon TCG Pocket make the perfect opportunity to test your solo battling skills, top up on useful resources, and add rare promo cards to your collection. The Blastoise Drop Event is in full swing now, offering a slew of rewards.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pocket Blastoise Drop Event, including a breakdown of every promo card, the best decks to use while battling, and all the rewards you can pick up by taking part in the event.

Every Pocket Blastoise Drop Event promo card

There are five promo cards to pick up during the Pocket Blastoise Drop Event, which means you can pick them up from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15 while it’s active. They’re part of the Promo-A set, alongside the promo cards from previous Drop Events.

To get these cards, you’ll need to score Promo Pack A Series Vol. 3 booster packs, which have a chance of dropping as a reward from an event battle. The drop rate is high; we found three of them during our first four battles.

Card Card Name Card Number Blastoise 29/P-A Cinccino 31/P-A Eevee 30/P-A Snivy 27/P-A Volcarona 28/P-A

While some of these cards (looking at you, Eevee) don’t have much competitive value and will be much more exciting to collectors, a few of them have their place in currently popular decks. The Snivy is viable for use in a Celebi ex deck, and the Blastoise could be paired with Starmie ex or Articuno ex.

Best decks to use during the Pocket Blastoise Drop Event

Every deck that you’ll come across in the Blastoise Drop Event will be a Water-type deck, so look for decks with plenty of Lightning-type ‘mons to help you secure the victory.

Type matchups are important to pay attention to in Pocket and can help you get an extra splash of damage to find a win condition. Heading into this event with a Fire-type deck wouldn’t be impossible by any means, but it would be much more challenging.

One of the biggest decks in the competitive scene right now is Pikachu ex. If you have all the cards necessary for the strongest Pikachu ex deck, this list will help you storm through the event and pick up plenty of rewards in the process.

The Lt. Surge Rental Deck is worth using if you don’t have enough cards for the Pikachu ex list. This temporary deck is focused on the Lt. Surge Supporter, featuring powerful Pokémon like Raichu and Electrode that can make quick work of Water-type foes.

All Blastoise Drop Event Battle Tasks and rewards

There are four different decks to defeat in this Pocket event, each coming with their own unique rewards and Battle Tasks to complete. We beat them all with the Lt. Surge Rental Deck, with the trickiest one surprisingly being the Blastoise ex list in the Advanced tier.

Alongside the Battle Task rewards, there are also first-time rewards and chance rewards that can randomly drop at the end of a battle. The random rewards for every deck include a Promo-A pack, 25 Shinedust, and a Shop ticket.

Beginner—Wartortle Deck (Mythical Island)

The first-time rewards for defeating the Beginner Wartortle list include two Pack Hourglasses, 50 Shinedust, and a Shop ticket.

Mission Reward Put three Basic Pokémon onto the field Three Event Hourglasses Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokémon once with an attack from a Lightning-type critter Three Event Hourglasses

Every Drop Event in Pocket has Event Stamina, which limits how many battles you can take part in and recovers over time. Event Hourglasses work just like Wonder Hourglasses in the Wonder Pick feature, allowing you to recover quickly and get back into the action.

Intermediate—Blastoise & Cramorant Deck (Mythical Island)

The first-time rewards for beating this deck are four Pack Hourglasses, 100 Shinedust, and a Shop ticket.

Mission Reward Knock Out your opponent’s Active twice with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokémon Three Event Hourglasses Put a Stage One onto the field Three Event Hourglasses Win the match by round 14 Three Event Hourglasses

If you’re confident in your deck list and want to farm resources, it is possible to toggle the Auto feature before hopping into a Drop Event battle.

Advanced—Blastoise ex Deck (Mythical Island)

When you beat this deck for the first time, you will get six Pack Hourglasses, 150 Shinedust, and a Shop ticket that you can exchange for resources or Promo-A cards.

Mission Reward Win at least five battles Four Wonder Hourglasses Win the battle with a deck where the Pokémon are all of a three diamond or lower rarity Four Wonder Hourglasses Win the match by turn 14 Four Wonder Hourglasses Win without the opponent scoring anything Four Wonder Hourglasses

To obtain all of the Advanced and Expert rewards, you’ll need to fight both decks multiple times while the event is still ongoing.

Expert—Blastoise ex & Vaporeon Deck (Mythical Island)

Beating the Expert Blastoise-Vaporeon list for the first time will reward you with eight Pack Hourglasses, 200 Shinedust, and a Shop ticket.

Mission Reward Win the battle with a deck where the Pokémon are all of a three diamond or lower rarity Five Wonder Hourglasses Win the battle by turn 12 Five Wonder Hourglasses Win before the opponent can get any points Five Wonder Hourglasses Win at least 10 battles Five Wonder Hourglasses Win at least 20 battles Five Wonder Hourglasses

Once you’ve run through a few battles in the Blastoise Drop Event, you should have a few Promo-A packs to open. Head to the Gifts tab to open them up and see which promo cards you managed to pull out of the pool of five.

If you like the look of the Blastoise ex decks in this event and want to try out a powerful Water-type deck for yourself, one of the best decks in the game right now is Gyarados ex. It’s technical in places, but with the right setup, it’s almost unbeatable. Check out our full deck list here.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy