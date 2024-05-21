mystic flour cooking staring at dark cacao cookie in cookie run kingdom
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters (YouTube)
Cookie Run Kingdom: Decadent Choco Cake Tower guide (Trays 1-15)

Let the choco-filled adventure begin.
David Gealogo
Published: May 21, 2024 05:32 pm

In Cookie Run Kingdom, various limited-time events appear from time to time, and one of those is the Devour! Choco Cake Tower! event released alongside The Heaven-Splitting Lightning update back in April 2024.

The new mode, Sublime Cake Tower, is a continuous PvE mode where a new stage known as “Tray” will be unlocked once the current tray is cleared, with the first section known as the Decadent Choco Cake Tower. Here, each tray has a boss that needs to be defeated.

Here’s everything to know about the Decadent Choco Cake Tower in Cookie Run Kingdom, including which Cookies you should use to clear all the trays.

Cookie Run Kingdom: Decadent Choco Cake Tower guide (Trays 1-15)

Here are the recommended teams you can use to clear each tray in the Decadent Choco Cake Tower in Cookie Run Kingdom.

TrayTeam Composition
OneFront: Stormbringer Cookie
Front: Icicle Yeti Cookie
Middle: Twizzly Gummy Cookie
Rear: Cream Puff Cookie
Rear: Snapdragon Cookie
TwoFront: Milky Way Cookie
Middle: Prune Juice Cookie
Middle: Captain Caviar Cookie
Rear: Snapdragon Cookie
Rear: Parfait Cookie
ThreeFront: Crimson Coral Cookie
Middle: Sea Fairy Cookie
Middle: Captain Caviar Cookie
Rear: Snapdragon Cookie
Rear: Parfait Cookie
FourFront: Crimson Coral Cookie
Middle: Sea Fairy Cookie
Middle: Captain Caviar Cookie
Rear: Snapdragon Cookie
Rear: Parfait Cookie
FiveFront: Crimson Coral Cookie
Middle: Pumpkin Pie Cookie
Middle: Prune Juice Cookie
Rear: Cotton Cookie
Rear: Cream Puff Cookie
SixFront: Crimson Coral Cookie
Middle: Street Urchin Cookie
Middle: Tarte Tatin Cookie
Rear: Pure Vanilla Cookie
Rear: Parfait Cookie
SevenFront: Crimson Coral Cookie
Middle: Prune Juice Cookie
Middle: Affogato Cookie
Rear: Snapdragon Cookie
Rear: Cream Puff Cookie
EightFront: Crimson Coral Cookie
Middle: Captain Caviar Cookie
Middle: White Lily Cookie
Rear: Snapdragon Cookie
Rear: Pure Vanilla Cookie
NineFront: Pinecone Cookie
Front: Wilddberry Cookie
Middle: Prune Juice Cookie
Rear: Cotton Cookie
Rear: Cream Puff Cookie
10Front: Crimson Coral Cookie
Middle: Captain Caviar Cookie
Middle: White Lily Cookie
Rear: Snapdragon Cookie
Rear: Pure Vanilla Cookie
11Front: Rebel Cookie
Middle: Captain Caviar Cookie
Middle: White Lily Cookie
Rear: Snapdragon Cookie
Rear: Parfait Cookie
12Front: Stormbringer Cookie
Middle: Black Lemonade Cookie
Middle: Twizzly Gummy Cookie
Rear: Captain Caviar Cookie
Rear: Snapdragon Cookie
13Front: Stormbringer Cookie
Front: Icicle Yeti Cookie
Middle: Black Lemonade Cookie
Middle: White Lily Cookie
Rear: Cream Puff Cookie
14Front: Elder Faerie Cookie
Front: Stormbringer Cookie
Middle: Icicle Yeti Cookie
Middle: White Lily Cookie
Rear: Frost Queen Cookie
15Front: Elder Faerie Cookie
Front: Stormbringer Cookie
Middle: Black Lemonade Cookie
Middle: Golden Cheese Cookie
Rear: Snapdragon Cookie

Notable Cookies

Stormbringer Cookie

Stormbringer Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom.
Lightning strikes. Image via Devsisters

Stormbringer Cookie features heavily in Decadent Choco Cake Tower. Most trays recommend her since she has the potential to increase critical chance, especially if you also use other Electricity-type Cookies. Stormbringer Cookie’s best teammates include Twizzly Gummy Cookie and Black Lemonade Cookie.

Crimson Coral Cookie

Crimson Coral Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.
Defense even alone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to the most consistent Front and defensive Cookie, Crimson Coral Cookie is the best choice. Her ability to give the Coral Armor buff when she is the lone Front Cookie solidifies your team’s defense. And since keeping all the Cookies alive is the trick to surviving the trays, Crimson Coral Cookie is always a consistent pick.

Captain Caviar Cookie

Captain Caviar Cookie
Bombs away. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Captain Caviar can be an explosive Cookie when used alongside other Cookies that can strengthen the damage of the team. Since you need to finish the tray bosses quickly, counting on damagers like Captain Caviar is something you’ll want to consider.

Snapdragon Cookie

Snapdragon Cookie
Healing is everything. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Regarded as one of the best Rear and Healer-type Cookies, Snapdragon Cookie is still the top pick as the most consistent healer in Decadent Choco Cake Tower. Put her in sustain teams where you can use another Healer in the team, or in balanced offense teams where most of the Cookie can deal more damage to beat the tray enemies.

