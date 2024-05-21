In Cookie Run Kingdom, various limited-time events appear from time to time, and one of those is the Devour! Choco Cake Tower! event released alongside The Heaven-Splitting Lightning update back in April 2024.

The new mode, Sublime Cake Tower, is a continuous PvE mode where a new stage known as “Tray” will be unlocked once the current tray is cleared, with the first section known as the Decadent Choco Cake Tower. Here, each tray has a boss that needs to be defeated.

Here’s everything to know about the Decadent Choco Cake Tower in Cookie Run Kingdom, including which Cookies you should use to clear all the trays.

Cookie Run Kingdom: Decadent Choco Cake Tower guide (Trays 1-15)

Here are the recommended teams you can use to clear each tray in the Decadent Choco Cake Tower in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Tray Team Composition One Front: Stormbringer Cookie

Front: Icicle Yeti Cookie

Middle: Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Rear: Cream Puff Cookie

Rear: Snapdragon Cookie Two Front: Milky Way Cookie

Middle: Prune Juice Cookie

Middle: Captain Caviar Cookie

Rear: Snapdragon Cookie

Rear: Parfait Cookie Three Front: Crimson Coral Cookie

Middle: Sea Fairy Cookie

Middle: Captain Caviar Cookie

Rear: Snapdragon Cookie

Rear: Parfait Cookie Four Front: Crimson Coral Cookie

Middle: Sea Fairy Cookie

Middle: Captain Caviar Cookie

Rear: Snapdragon Cookie

Rear: Parfait Cookie Five Front: Crimson Coral Cookie

Middle: Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Middle: Prune Juice Cookie

Rear: Cotton Cookie

Rear: Cream Puff Cookie Six Front: Crimson Coral Cookie

Middle: Street Urchin Cookie

Middle: Tarte Tatin Cookie

Rear: Pure Vanilla Cookie

Rear: Parfait Cookie Seven Front: Crimson Coral Cookie

Middle: Prune Juice Cookie

Middle: Affogato Cookie

Rear: Snapdragon Cookie

Rear: Cream Puff Cookie Eight Front: Crimson Coral Cookie

Middle: Captain Caviar Cookie

Middle: White Lily Cookie

Rear: Snapdragon Cookie

Rear: Pure Vanilla Cookie Nine Front: Pinecone Cookie

Front: Wilddberry Cookie

Middle: Prune Juice Cookie

Rear: Cotton Cookie

Rear: Cream Puff Cookie 10 Front: Crimson Coral Cookie

Middle: Captain Caviar Cookie

Middle: White Lily Cookie

Rear: Snapdragon Cookie

Rear: Pure Vanilla Cookie 11 Front: Rebel Cookie

Middle: Captain Caviar Cookie

Middle: White Lily Cookie

Rear: Snapdragon Cookie

Rear: Parfait Cookie 12 Front: Stormbringer Cookie

Middle: Black Lemonade Cookie

Middle: Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Rear: Captain Caviar Cookie

Rear: Snapdragon Cookie 13 Front: Stormbringer Cookie

Front: Icicle Yeti Cookie

Middle: Black Lemonade Cookie

Middle: White Lily Cookie

Rear: Cream Puff Cookie 14 Front: Elder Faerie Cookie

Front: Stormbringer Cookie

Middle: Icicle Yeti Cookie

Middle: White Lily Cookie

Rear: Frost Queen Cookie 15 Front: Elder Faerie Cookie

Front: Stormbringer Cookie

Middle: Black Lemonade Cookie

Middle: Golden Cheese Cookie

Rear: Snapdragon Cookie

Notable Cookies

Stormbringer Cookie

Lightning strikes. Image via Devsisters

Stormbringer Cookie features heavily in Decadent Choco Cake Tower. Most trays recommend her since she has the potential to increase critical chance, especially if you also use other Electricity-type Cookies. Stormbringer Cookie’s best teammates include Twizzly Gummy Cookie and Black Lemonade Cookie.

Crimson Coral Cookie

Defense even alone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to the most consistent Front and defensive Cookie, Crimson Coral Cookie is the best choice. Her ability to give the Coral Armor buff when she is the lone Front Cookie solidifies your team’s defense. And since keeping all the Cookies alive is the trick to surviving the trays, Crimson Coral Cookie is always a consistent pick.

Captain Caviar Cookie

Bombs away. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Captain Caviar can be an explosive Cookie when used alongside other Cookies that can strengthen the damage of the team. Since you need to finish the tray bosses quickly, counting on damagers like Captain Caviar is something you’ll want to consider.

Snapdragon Cookie

Healing is everything. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Regarded as one of the best Rear and Healer-type Cookies, Snapdragon Cookie is still the top pick as the most consistent healer in Decadent Choco Cake Tower. Put her in sustain teams where you can use another Healer in the team, or in balanced offense teams where most of the Cookie can deal more damage to beat the tray enemies.

