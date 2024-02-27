Treasure tier list: Best Treasures in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Treasures are items you can obtain for completing World Stages and similar challenges in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Since you typically have a choice of which treasure you receive, you might want to first know which are the most beneficial.

In Cookie Run: Kingdom, there are two primary ways to obtain treasure. You can unlock treasure after completing World Stages, though you first must make it past Stage 2-17 to earn treasure. You can also pull the Treasure Gacha for a randomized treasure, although this costs either one Treasure Ticket or 200 Crystals.

No matter your method, it pays to know which treasures are best. Below is our ranking of the current treasures in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Cookie Run: Kingdom Treasure Tier List

All Treasures provide a benefit, though not all are quite as powerful. Image by Dot Esports.

S Tier

The Pilgrim’s Scroll is an Epic Treasure that grants an attack bonus to every cookie on your team. This attack boost has often times been the decider between victory and defeat for me, so I always make sure to have on equipped.

The Squishy Jelly Watch is a generally good treasure to keep around. This Treasure reduces cooldown timers, allowing your Cookies to use skills far more often. Finally, the Sugar Swan’s Shining Feather can revive one Cookie. Upon resurrection, the Cookie’s cooldowns are also all reset, bringing another Cookie back to battle.

A Tier

The Insignia of the Indomitable Knight is my favorite Treasure from A Tier. This treasure heals every Cookie by a percentage of their max health, but only whenever an ally is defeated. The last remaining Cookie is also given a brief window of invincibility. For harder levels such as 16-30, this is a necessity.

The Priestess Cookie Paper Charm provides a similar unique effect, removing all buffs from enemy Cookies and dealing a small amount of your team’s total attack damage. Buffs are not a massive priority in Cookie Run: Kingdom, but stripping your enemies of any positive modifiers is only a good thing for you.

B Tier

Of all B tier Treasures the Gatekeeper Ghost’s Horn is my most used. There are relatively few defensive items in Cookie Run: Kingdom, but the Ghost Horn significantly increases your defense. Though you won’t win a game with higher defensive, this is a great protective item if you’re on the ropes.

The Blind Healer’s Staff is another great item that provides a healing-over-time effect that to your lowest health Cookie. This means the healing target will consistently change as your Cookies continue to take damage. Though not as powerful as the Indomitable Knight, this is still a cheap way to heal up your team.

C Tier

The Miraculous Ghost Ice Cream is a Treasure that reduces armor of three nearby enemies. Though this doesn’t deal damage, it setS up for a much stronger attack. Durianeer’s Squeaky Flamingo Tube is another preparation tool, as it allows you to increase the max HP of two cookies. These Cookies already need to have the highest HP in your party.

Money Items

Both Ginkgoblin’s Trophy Safe and Cheesebird’s Coin Purse are used to generate money in battle. Items that grant money are certainly necessary in battle, but more consistent sources of wealth, such as the Tree of Wishes, are preferable.