In Cookie Run Kingdom, almost all of the characters are Cookies. But so far, there are two exceptions to this, and one of them is Space Doughnut.

Yes, you heard that right. There is a doughnut character in the game. But it’s not just any doughnut, since it is a possible threat in combat, especially if you use the right toppings to bring out its full potential. Here’s everything you need to know about Space Doughnut in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings that you can use.

Best Space Doughnut toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

There are two best toppings builds you can use for Space Doughnut in Cookie Run Kingdom. The first one is the All-Damage build where you can use five Searing Raspberry toppings, mainly the Moonkissed variant.

The other one is the Multi-Attack build which prioritizes reducing the cooldown of Space Doughnut’s ability, and using five Swift Chocolate toppings (better in the Moonkissed variant) is the key to do so.

Chocolate toppings on a doughnut. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Space Doughnut’s ability is Doughnut Beam. Upon using this, they deal damage for up to six hits over 1.3 seconds, with each hit dealing 47.9 percent of damage, as well as an additional 47.4 percent extra damage to enemy Cookies if inflicted with a defense reduction debuff, and a reduced amount to other enemies. Each attack will also reduce the targets’ defense, and the debuffs they receive are amplified. The targets become doughnuts once they are hit. And if a certain amount of enemies transform to doughnuts, Space Doughnut will roll over and deal up to 183.7 percent of damage to enemy Cookies, as well as 229.6 percent of damage to other enemies. They will also be stunned for 1.5 seconds.

If Space Doughnut is your main defender, you can go with the All-Damage build to increase their maximum damage output. But if they are your secondary defender and you are using another defender as your main like Hollyberry Cookie, then you can go with the Multi Attack build to spam Space Doughnut’s ability as many times as possible.

Who is Space Doughnut in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Space Doughnut is an Epic rare, Charge-type Cookie who is best placed in the Front. They were released during the Across the Galaxy of Dreams update in 2023.

More desserts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As their name suggests, Space Doughnut literally looks like a doughnut with strawberry cream. They are so far the only Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom who looks the same as the food they represent.

