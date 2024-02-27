Best Moonlight Cookie Toppings build guide in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Legendary cookies are the best of the best in Cookie: Run Kingdom, and only a select few are actually playable. Moonlight Cookie is one of them, and she’s an incredible recruit capable of helping out the team in powerful ways as long as you supply her with strong Toppings.

Every cookie is unique, which makes knowing what Toppings to use rather tricky. If you’re lucky enough to have this Legendary force on your team, here are the best Toppings you can supply Moonlight Cookie with in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Best Toppings for Moonlight Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Overall, the best Toppings for Moonlight Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom are a full set of five Solid Almond Toppings or a full set of five Swift Chocolate Toppings. You want to focus on either enhancing Moonlight Cookie’s damage resistance or decreasing her cooldown time, which is why you want one of these Topping types.

Swift Chocolate Toppings: Decreases the cookie’s cooldown by five percent.

Decreases the cookie’s cooldown by five percent. Solid Almond Toppings: Increases the cookie’s damage resistance by five percent.

Either set is a strong option for Moonlight Cookie, but I find the effects of Swift Chocolate to be a bit more effective for her. Boosting her damage resistance is good, but shortening her cooldown is a stronger choice since it allows her to use her powerful sill much more frequently.

She’s a very strong ally to have. Image via Devsisters

Searing Raspberry is another viable Topping choice for her, but the effects of this set are nowhere near as powerful and effective as either of the other two choices. This Topping set boosts attack which can suit some very specific builds for Moonlight Cookie, but overall, you’re much better off choosing Solid Almond or Swift Chocolate instead.

There’s a lot of room to freely customize your own builds for cookies, but if you want Moonlight Cookie to be as powerful as possible which makes her one of the strongest cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom, then Swift Chocolate or Solid Almond are the optimal toppings to choose.

Moonlight Cookie’s skill, explained

Moonlight Cookie is a Magic type best suited for a role in the middle of the team and her special skill is Dream of the Night Sky. Using this ability, she falls asleep to deal damage, activate a damage-increasing debuff, and put opponents to sleep. After this, Moonlight Cookie reawakens and regenerates her own health points.

Her abilities are certainly legendary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Her skillset is all about dealing damage and applying debuffs, which is why you want to focus on either boosting her damage resistance or decreasing her cooldown time. If you want to make her a more potent damage dealer capable of lasting longer, focusing on boosting her damage resistance is the right move for you while decreasing her cooldown is the better option if you want to use her skill more frequently. You have one of the best cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom in your roster either way, so you really can’t go wrong regardless.

Now that your Moonlight Cookie is properly built, there are lots of other cookies you need to consider the best Toppings for like Frost Queen and Black Pearl. You also need to work through passing especially tough levels like 16-30 and 18-20, which is no easy task. But with the right Toppings equipped, it’s a lot easier to do.