Best Shining Glitter Cookie toppings build guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

There is a range of cookies you can choose from in Cookie Run Kingdom. From the Ancient and Legendary cookies that wield mystical powers to the shining and sparkling cookies that ooze cuteness, the game keeps on adding cookies you’ll want to collect—including the Shining Glitter Cookie.

Shining Glitter Cookie’s looks already say what she is made of: A cookie born to be a natural pop star. But despite her colorful and trendy aesthetic, as well as her iconic singing voice, she is a powerful cookie that can be a reliable weapon in battle mainly because of her main ability.

Here’s everything you need to know about Shining Glitter Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom including the best toppings that you can use for her.

Who is Shining Glitter Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

The power of music rests on Shining Glitter Cookie. Image via Devsisters

Shining Glitter Cookie is a Magic-type cookie that is best placed in the middle of your party. She was released in the Summer Soda Rock Festa update in 2023, and her lore mentions she was a former bandmate of Black Lemonade Cookie during her younger years as a performer.

Shining Glitter Cookie is covered in shades of pink, purple, and blue. She holds a microphone along with its mic stand while having long, colored hair. Shining Glitter Cookie also has a heart mark on the right side of her cheeks.

Shining Glitter Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Shining Glitter Cookie’s ability is known as All Eyes on the Stage! When she uses this, Shining Glitter Cookie begins to perform the Glittering Song which removes all her debuffs, while also granting the Glittering Rock Spirit buff to herself and allies—this gives additional critical damage resistance for 10 seconds. Shining Glitter Cookie can also disregard her targets’ damage resistance buff and inflicts the Zap debuff that deals 45.5 percent of damage every second, lasting for up to 13 seconds.

When Shining Glitter Cookie deals a specific amount of critical damage using the Glittering Song, she can give critical damage resist to all of her teammates and makes herself immune to interrupting effects.

Best Shining Glitter Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

The best toppings build that you can use for Shining Glitter Cookie are five Searing Raspberry cookies. With her being a Magic-type cookie in the middle, she can be the main or secondary damager of the team. Using this build will maximize her damage output, especially in granting the buffs and debuffs that Shining Glitter Cookie can inflict on herself, her ally cookies, and enemies.

