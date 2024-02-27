Best Frost Queen Toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Legendary cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom are not just powerhouses with some of the most powerful abilities in the game, they also play a vital role in the main storyline, and that goes double for the famous Frost Queen Cookie.

Recommended Videos

Frost Queen Cookie was once an ordinary cookie before she surrendered to the so-called Frost Illness. But instead of making her weak and helpless, the disease made her an extremely powerful force of nature who eventually embraced the title of queen. This process left her as an immortal yet cruel legend. But who really is Frost Queen Cookie?

Here’s what you need to know, including the best toppings to use with her.

Who is Frost Queen Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Cold elegance. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Frost Queen Cookie was released during the Frost Witch and the Lantern in the Snow update in 2021. She was once a mortal cookie known as Frost Cookie who sought to discover the cure for the Frost Illness alongside her friend, Snowflake Cookie. But Frost Cookie succumbed to the illness in the arms of Snowflake Cookie, which resulted in her becoming the Frost Queen Cookie. She now must uphold the cycle and transference of life forever.

Frost Queen Cookie has a white and blue theme and possesses a queen/ruler-type motif.

Frost Queen Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

The staff and cold power. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Frost Queen Cookie’s ability is known as Freezing Squall. By using this, she casts an ice squall that can deal damage and freeze all enemies. The Freeze debuff then pauses the targets’ ability cooldown, as well as dealing more damage. Frost Queen Cookie is also immune to freezing and resistant to interrupting effects.

More power. Screenshot via Dot Esports

A Crystal Jam effect is also available for Frost Queen Cookie. Called Eternal Frost, this prevents attack speed changes that would be applied to her. It also creates Blizzard while dealing damage and causes Frost debuffs on enemies.

The Shard of Eternal Frost will also be summoned during the final hit of her skill, making them Chilled which decreases the enemies’ movement speed by 65 percent.

Best Frost Queen Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Frost Crystal Almonds are the best for Frost Queen Cookie. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Frost Queen Cookie’s unique cookie toppings, which are known as the Frosted Crystal Almond Toppings, are the best toppings set you can use. These toppings make her damage resistance stronger, which helps keep Frost Queen Cookie alive for longer which then allows you to use her powerful skill more.

Best Frost Queen Cookie team composition in Cookie Run Kingdom

What a powerful team. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Frost Queen Cookie is best used in a sustain line-up that focuses on keeping the main damagers alive for as long as possible. The best team Frost Queen Cookie can be included in is a line-up with Crimson Coral Cookie in front, Golden Cheese Cookie and White Lily Cookie in the middle, and Frost Queen Cookie and Snapdragon Cookie in the rear.

Is Frost Queen Cookie worth pulling in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Yes. Frost Queen Cookie is one of the most powerful Middle and Magic-type cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom, making her a staple and mainstay to some of the strongest teams in the PVP or PVE modes of the game. She also holds the Legendary rarity, which makes Frost Queen Cookie a high-value collectible in Cookie Run Kingdom.