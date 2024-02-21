Cookie Run Kingdom: Best Black Pearl Cookie Toppings guide

Aside from Ancient rare cookies, the Legendary rare cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom possess some of the most powerful abilities the game has to offer. One of those is Black Pearl Cookie, who can surely deal a lot of damage to enemies.

So far, there are four Legendary cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom. Out of all of them, Black Pearl Cookie can be the most damaging, especially when you use her powerful ability right. And we are glad to help you with this. Here is everything you need to know about Black Pearl Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings.

Who is Black Pearl Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

What a damager.

Black Pearl Cookie is an Ambush-type cookie that is the evil form of White Pearl Cookie. She is described as the “vicious sovereign” of the Duskgloom Sea. She is a mermaid-like creature with a black-and-white tone, along with her fluffy hair and black staff.

Black Pearl Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

A powerful ability.

Black Pearl Cookie’s ability is Duskgloom’s Sovereign. It is an AoE ability that deals periodic damage through a whirlpool which creates 10 hits over two seconds. This also makes Black Pearl Cookie gigantic, causing the enemies to suffer from the Terror of the Abyss debuff, which decreases their attack speed, movement speed, and attack.

As for her Crystal Jam ability known as Duskgloom Hatred, she can decrease the attack of her target enemies, as well as gain Hatred Stacks which enhance her skill when it reaches a max. Black Pearl Cookie can then make a Water Cage that can deal more periodic damage.

She has her own Crystal Jam.

The best position for Black Pearl Cookie is in the middle. She can also be used as a Rear cookie in teams that have other damagers such as Bomber and Ranged cookies.

Best Black Pearl Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Swift is the key.

The best toppings for Black Pearl Cookie are five Swift Chocolate Toppings, specifically Sea Salt Choco Toppings. This set will allow her to reduce the cooldown of her skill, making Black Pearl Cookie a damage machine upon spamming her ability.

Best Black Pearl Cookie team composition in Cookie Run Kingdom

What a team.

The best team setup for Black Pearl Cookie is putting it alongside a Support/Healer cookie. You can then do either two Middle damagers and one Front cookie or two Front cookies and another Middle damager which puts Black Pearl Cookie in the Middle as well.

The current meta team where Black Pearl Cookie can be used is in an explosive setup with Crimson Coral Cookie in the Front, Golden Cheese Cookie and White Lily Cookie in the Middle, and Snapdragon Cookie in the Rear.

Is Black Pearl Cookie worth pulling in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Definitely. Black Pearl Cookie is a must-get cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom. Not only can she give you the prestige of having a high-rarity cookie, but the damage prowess Black Pearl Cookie brings to any team is invaluable. Even as a one-star cookie, she can be a reliable and steady damage-dealer who can penetrate your enemies instantly.