cookie on a train in crtoa
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters.
Cookie Run Tower of Adventures codes and coupons (June 2024)

Everyone loves free goodies.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 07:50 pm

Top-down action and adventure game Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures is here, and with it comes the possibility to get loads of free goodies by redeeming codes. With these gift packages, you can get various materials and resources, such as crystals, coins, and heart jellies.

Here’s all the CR:TOA promo codes, gift bundles, and more we’ve found so far. As more are eventually added (and expire) we’ll keep updating this article.

All Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures codes

cookie holding cane in crtoa
Nothing beats free rewards! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Active Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Codes

  • There are no active Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures codes yet.
  • With no redeem codes out just yet, you can use these CRTOA invite codes to collect 300 gems (for the time being):
    • Y8HB88VD6 — X user’s code
    • YM76QW9TH — X user’s code

Expired Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Codes

  • There are no expired Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures codes yet.

How to redeem Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures codes

Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures doesn’t have an in-game code redemption system. Instead, you must redeem your codes on the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Coupon website.

If you’ve finished the tutorial, you can redeem the active Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures codes by following these easy steps:

  1. Launch Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures.
  2. Open the menu by selecting the button with the three lines in the top right-hand corner.
  3. Select Settings.
  4. Copy the DevPlayID.
  5. Go to the official Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Coupon Page.
  6. Paste your DevPlay ID into the DevPlay Account section.
  7. Enter a code into the Coupon Code section.
  8. Press Claim Reward.
  9. Re-launch Cooke Run: Tower of Adventures and check your in-game mail by pressing the envelope icon in the right corner.
    • A red dot will appear on the envelope if you have new mail.
  10. Claim your rewards from your mail inbox.

Where to find more Cookie Run: Tower of Adventure codes

lots of cookies on a train in crtoa
Check CRTOA’s socials for more codes! Image via Devsisters.

If you’re after more Cookie Run: Tower of Adventure codes, there are three great places you can check for limited-time codes:

  1. Cookie Run: Tower of Adventure on X (formerly Twitter).
  2. Cookie Run: Tower of Adventure on Facebook.
  3. Cookie Run: Tower of Adventure Discord.

If you enjoy the Cookie Run franchise, check out these Cookie Run Kingdom codes as well.

