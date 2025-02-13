How to use Soul Essence in Cookie Run Kingdom

Soul Essence is one of the most impactful resources in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Whether you’re dominating the Arena, clearing Master Mode stages, or just vibing with your Cookie squad, it will help you reach new heights. Because of its importance in increasing a Cookie’s stats (ATK, HP, DEF), Soul Essence is a high-priority resource that all players will need to collect consistently. Just remember: the grind is part of the game. Take it one stage at a time, and enjoy the sweet (and sometimes salty) journey.

Soul Essence guide

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soul Essence comes in four rarities: Regular, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. Each rarity of Soul Essence is tied to a specific category of Cookies:

Regular Soul Essence works for Common Cookies.

Rare Soul Essence is for Rare Cookies.

Epic Soul Essence is used for Epic Cookies.

Legendary Soul Essence is reserved for top-tier Cookies, like Legendary, Ancient, or Super Epics.

This means you’ll need the right type of Soul Essence for the specific Cookie you want to upgrade.

Where to find Soul Essence in Cookie Run Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finish the World Exploration stages

Dark Mode is your entry-level farming spot for Soul Essence. Most stages will reward you with Common and Rare Soul Essence but don’t hold your breath for the good stuff. Occasionally, you’ll stumble across Epic Soul Essence, but only in specific stages.

Master Mode, on the other hand, is where the big leagues play. It exclusively rewards Legendary Soul Essence. The catch? Be prepared to bring your A-team.

Shops and gacha systems

Several in-game shops offer Soul Essence in exchange for other resources. Use Mileage Points (earned from summoning duplicate Cookies) to purchase Soul Essence. This is a reliable option for Epic-tier Soul Essence. You can also earn Arena Medals by participating in PvP battles and exchanging them for Soul Essence. Furthermore, you can purchase Soul Essence with Rainbow Pearls from Rainbow Shell Gallery, located in the Treetop Shop.

Then there’s the guild gacha. If you’ve maxed out Cream Puff Cookie, any duplicates you pull from the Guild Gacha will convert into Epic Soul Essence. Cookie Run: Kingdom also loves to sprinkle free resources into limited-time events. Keep an eye on these, as they sometimes include Soul Essence rewards.

Best way to use Soul Essence in Cookie Run Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’ve got some Soul Essence in your inventory, this resource has two major uses, and both are essential for long-term progression.

Ascending your Cookies

Once your Cookies hit five-star promotion, you can Ascend it up to five more times. With each Ascension, your Cookie’s HP, ATK, and DEF stats get a significant boost, a game-changer for high-level PvE and PvP content. However, you’ll need to budget your resources carefully between the Soul Essence and the coins required. Start with your most-used Cookies—those who carry your team in tough battles or dominate in the Arena.

Upgrading Magic Candies

Not all Cookies can equip Magic Candies, but for those who can, they’re a game-changer.

To upgrade Magic Candies, you’ll need:

Soul Essence (specific to the Cookie’s rarity).

Sugar Crystals.

Resonant Ingredients.

Upgrading Magic Candies is usually a priority for Cookies that have a major impact on the game’s meta, like Espresso Cookie or Caramel Arrow. Just remember, this process can get resource-heavy, so plan carefully. Only invest in Magic Candies for Cookies you actually use regularly. Ultimately, Soul Essence is a powerful resource, but it’s not something you can (or should) rush.

