When did Cookie Run Kingdom come out?

Cookie Run Kingdom is already one of the most popular mobile games that relies on the gacha system for players to get more characters while they play. But when did it all begin?

Through the years of its existence, more and more Cookies of different rarities have made their way to the game, leading to its longevity. People like to get new items and characters; that’s what gacha games are all about. But when exactly did Cookie Run Kingdom come out? Here’s everything you need to know.

Cookie Run Kingdom release date

The game keeps on going strong. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters (YouTube)

Cookie Run Kingdom was released globally on January 19, 2021 for Android and iOS devices. Purely a mobile game at first, the gacha title by developer Devsisters was launched in Google Play Games on PC on July 12, 2023. Ever since the game was launched, it has had over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Other Cookie Run Kingdom games’ release date

Cookie Run Kingdom is only one of the games under the Cookie Run franchise banner. The first game in franchise history was released in 2013 as an endless running game (hence the “run” part in Cookie Run). This was followed by another game, Cookie Run: OvenBreak, which is an arcade style running game in 2016. Cookie Run: Puzzle World, on the other hand, debuted globally in 2023. And both Cookie Run: Witch’s Castle and Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures were launched in 2024.

