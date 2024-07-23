In Cookie Run Kingdom, there is a wide choice of powers and abilities in Cookies and how they’re presented. That includes music, and Rockstar Cookie should always be in the conversation when it comes to the best musicians in the game.

As his name suggests, Rockstar Cookie is literally a rock star. From his looks to his ability, he is someone who shows that he eats and breathes music. But don’t count him out in combat, as he can be a threat when used correctly, especially if you use the proper toppings build for him. Here’s everything you need to know about Rockstar Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings you can use.

Best Rockstar Cookie toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

You can use two toppings build for Rockstar Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom. The first build is the spam strategy where you need to use five Swift Chocolate toppings, mainly the Tropical Rock variant. This focuses on reducing the cooldown of Rockstar Cookie’s ability, allowing you to use it as many times as possible. The second build is the critical strategy which increases the potential of Rockstar Cookie to give more critical strike chances for his teammates, and using five Juicy Apply Jelly toppings (also better if the Tropical Rock variant) is the key to do so.

Rocking the critical strikes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rockstar Cookie’s ability is called Legend of Rock. He heals the team’s HP and gives the Legendary Rock Spirit buff which also heals HP equal to 11 percent of Rockstar Cookie’s attack for every five critical strike hits. He also provides a Curse Protection buff, and increases his teammate’s critical strike chance based on the equipped toppings. Rockstar Cookie enters Encore mode when he dies for the first time, allowing him to provide more healing for ally Cookies which reaches up to 35 percent of of HP for 10 seconds.

If Rockstar Cookie is the only healer in your team, you can go for the spam strategy build and use five Swift Chocolate toppings. But if there is another Support-type or Healer-type Cookie in your team, then resorting to the critical strategy would be the better option.

Who is Rockstar Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Rockstar Cookie is an Epic rare, Healer-type Cookie who is best placed in the Middle. He debuted during the Summer Soda Rock Fest in 2023, and is a popular musician who can perform many songs in front of a massive audience. Rockstar Cookie is the star of the tribute to the championship that he wants to impart to his fans, known as “Rocker’s High.”

Rock on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rockstar Cookie resembles a literal rockstar, with him wearing a long light blue coat, as well as having wavy white hair. He holds an electric guitar which is also his main weapon.

