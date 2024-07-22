In Cookie Run Kingdom, it’s not always about offense. Having a sustainable lineup by establishing great defense is also key to winning in combat. Choosing solid defenders for your team is a must, which includes Tea Knight Cookie.

Just by his looks, you already know what Tea Knight Cookie is meant to do best: provide defense for his teammates. But don’t be surprised if he can bring your team to victory not just because of the defense that he can bring, but also because of the offensive prowess he is capable of thanks to his ability.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tea Knight Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings you can use.

Best Tea Knight toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

The best toppings that you can use for Tea Knight Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom are five Solid Almond toppings. By using this, you can maximize him as a solid defender in the Front, especially if you opt to make him the primary defensive Cookie in your team. But if he is your secondary defender and you opt to use a more solid defensive Cookie in the Front, you can use five Swift Chocolate toppings to spam Tea Knight Cookie’s ability as much as possible.

Attack and defend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tea Knight Cookie’s ability is Battlemaster. With it, he strikes and deals damage to the nearest enemy (prioritizing Cookies first) for up to 542.4 percent in a single blow. This will initiate the battle, and also give buffs to his allies. Every time an ally Cookie is defeated, the Wrath of Commander stack will be triggered, giving plus 50 percent attack and added 20 percent attack speed buffs to allies. The fourth stack will give a full 100 percent attack and 150 percent attack speed buffs instead.

Go for the five Solid Almond toppings option if your whole team has at least three other solid damagers. But if you only have at least two damage sources, then you can do the five Swift Chocolate toppings build.

Who is Tea Knight Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Tea Knight Cookie is an Epic rare, Charge-type Cookie who is best placed in the Front. He debuted during the Insignia of the Indomitable Knights update in 2022. He is the leader of an order of knights with silver armor who slay gargantuan monsters using fire and jam.

A knight of honor and dignity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In terms of aesthetic, Tea Knight Cookie looks like an armored knight, making him fully covered in silver armor. He has white hair, including his beard, wears a dark blue cape, and uses an axe-like sword as his main weapon.

