Best Snapdragon Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Getting Snapdragon Cookie may be easier than other Cookies since getting it can be done by grinding. This may suggest Snapdragon Cookie is not that strong compared to the other Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom. But in reality, it’s one of the best Support-type Cookies and it’s considered a meta Cookie.

Here’s everything you need to know about Snapdragon Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings guide you can use.

Who is Snapdragon Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Snapdragon Cookie is one of the two Cookies that can only be collected from the Pavilion of Promise by making attempts using Purity Crystals. The goal is to increase the point meter of the Cookies to 1,200. Once done, you can be rewarded by a copy of one of the Cookies, with Snapdragon Cookie one of the choices.

Snapdragon Cookie is a little dragon-like creature covered in shades of white and pink. It plays a significant role in the Legend of the Dragon storyline.

Snapdragon Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Snapdragon Cookie’s ability is known as Arcane Blossom. Using this ability allows it to be safeguarded and invulnerable to attacks. It can also heal team HP, as well as buffing its teammates. This includes resistance to Stun, increasing teammates’ debuff resistances, attack, damage resistance, and grants an HP shield.

Best Snapdragon Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Since Snapdragon Cookie is a Support-type Cookie, the best toppings guide you can use are five Swift Chocolate toppings, specifically the Draconic variant.

By doing this, Snapdragon Cookie’s ability cooldown will be reduced, which then lets you spam its ability as many times as possible to heal the whole team throughout any given Cookie Run Kingdom fight. If you don’t have the Draconic variant on hand, using five ordinary Swift Chocolate toppings works well too.

