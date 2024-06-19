All rarities in Cookie Run Kingdom

Whether you’re playing early missions or running late-game events, there are many different cookies of differentiating rarities to try out in Cookie Run: Kingdom.
From the basic cookies that you first meet during your adventure to the wonderful and powerful Ancient cookies that rule Earthbread, it is important to keep the rarity of your cookies in mind as you build better team compositions in both World Exploration and PvP gameplay. The higher the rarity, the harder it will be to acquire these Cookie Run: Kingdom through the gacha.
Here are all the cookie rarities in Cookie Run: Kingdom.
Every rarity in Cookie Run: Kingdom
There are 10 cookie rarity levels to find in Cookie Run: Kingdom, spread across 137 different cookies in the game. They range from easily obtainable cookies like GingerBrave and Wizard Cookie to the rarest cookies in the game, like Golden Cheese Cookie and Mystic Flour Cookie.
Here are all of the cookie rarity levels with the most-known cookies in those categories:
- Common
- GingerBrave
- Strawberry Cookie
- Wizard Cookie
- Rare
- Gumball Cookie
- Cherry Cookie
- Custard Cookie III
- Special
- Icicle Yeti Cookie
- Snapdragon Cookie
- Epic
- Rebel Cookie
- Crème Brûlée Cookie
- Burnt Cheese Cookie
- Fettuccine Cookie
- Milky Way Cookie
- Captain Caviar Cookie
- Financier Cookie
- Wildberry Cookie
- Parfait Cookie
- Cream Puff Cookie
- Peach Blossom Cookie
- Super Epic
- Crimson Coral Cookie
- Elder Faerie Cookie
- Stardust Cookie
- Sherbet Cookie
- Legendary
- Stormbringer Cookie
- Moonlight Cookie
- Black Pearl Cookie
- Frost Queen Cookie
- Sea Fairy Cookie
- Dragon
- Pitaya Dragon Cookie
- Ancient
- Pure Vanilla Cookie
- Hollyberry Cookie
- Dark Cacao Cookie
- Golden Cheese Cookie
- White Lily Cookie
- Beast
- Mystic Flour Cookie
- Awakened
- Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie